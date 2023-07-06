Eric Holder Attacks the Judge Who Halted Big Tech Censorship
White House Continues Stonewalling on Cocainegate
Cocainegate Just Got Even Stranger
OB/GYNs Set the Record Straight on Ohio's Radical Abortion Amendment
Former Superstar Congresswoman Might Run Again in 2024
Chicago Alderman Details How Rampant Shootings Were During Independence Day
The Left’s Culture of Death II: 'This Is What the Revolution Is All...
Some Illegal Immigrants Are Already Leaving Florida Over Tough New Immigration Law
SCOTUS Brings a New Birth of Freedom
Kristi Noem Slams Ben & Jerry’s Message Calling for Return of ‘Stolen’ Mount...
Is Larry Hogan Running for President After All?
Here's How the Illegal-Alien Child Rapist Who Impregnated a 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Is...
Harvard Faces Another Legal Challenge Following SCOTUS Affirmative Action Case
Joe Biden Is At It Again With 'All Our Children' Claim
Tipsheet

Four Illegal Migrants, Including an Infant, Died Trying to Cross the Rio Grande

Jacob Mathews
Jacob Mathews  |  July 06, 2023 4:45 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Four people, including a baby, drowned while crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico to Texas over the weekend, Texas Department of Public Safety officials announced on Monday

The baby girl and a woman were pulled from the river near Eagle Pass, Texas, along with two other individuals on Saturday. The individuals were transported to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center where the infant and woman were pronounced deceased. The other two survived and were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol, according to Lt. Chris Olivarez, spokesperson for the department. 

Within 48 hours, two more individuals were discovered. On Sunday, the body of a man was recovered from the treacherous river. On Monday, the body of a woman was found, Olivarez said. The identities of the deceased remain unknown since none possessed identifying documents. 

The Rio Grande, known in Mexico as the El Río Bravo, meaning "the angry river" or "the fierce river" has been a hot spot for many illegal immigrant deaths as they attempt to cross the border into the U.S. These bodies were found in the same area that nine other deceased migrants were pulled from the dangerous river in September last year, AP News reported. 

According to The Texas Tribune, lawmakers have allocated billions in the past few years to protect the border. Last month, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) unveiled a plan to place floating marine barriers, or buoys, along hotspots in the Rio Grande River in an attempt to discourage illegal migrants by making it impossible to cross the river.

Recommended

Cocainegate Just Got Even Stranger Spencer Brown

The buoy strategy is the latest in Abbott’s attempts to stop illegal immigrants from coming to Texas in the overwhelming border crisis.

Over the weekend, Abbott sent another busload of migrants from the southern border to Los Angeles, part of a program that buses migrants to so-called “sanctuary cities,” places where illegal immigrants have additional protections.


Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cocainegate Just Got Even Stranger Spencer Brown
Our Alleged President Is a Corrupt Scumbag and the Ruling Class Is OK With That Kurt Schlichter
Dan Bongino Explains Why There's 'Zero Chance' WH Cocaine Brought in by Anyone Other Than Family Leah Barkoukis
Here's How the Illegal-Alien Child Rapist Who Impregnated a 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Is Being Punished Mia Cathell
Hunter Biden’s Lawyers' Attempt to Discredit the IRS Whistleblowers Just Blew Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
The Bidens' Existential Threats to the American Rule of Law Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Cocainegate Just Got Even Stranger Spencer Brown