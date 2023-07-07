NYC May House Illegal Immigrants in Empty Schools During the Summer

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration is looking to house illegal immigrants in public school buildings that will be empty throughout the summer.

Reportedly, a list of school buildings that could potentially house the illegal immigrants was compiled by the Office of Emergency Management with Adams’ office, according to the New York Post. The list currently includes 20 to 30 school buildings.

“As Mayor Adams has said repeatedly, we have more than 51,800 asylum-seekers in our care and have reached capacity,” a mayoral spokesperson told the Post about the plan to use school buildings to house those in the United States illegally. “While this option is not ideal, none are, and we are in no position to take anything off the table.”

Previously, Adams and his administration faced backlash for placing illegal immigrants in school gyms. This came after Title 42, the rule that allowed migrants to be turned away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, expired.

Parents outraged as 6 more NYC schools to house migrants in gyms

Vito Fossella, a former Republican congressman, told the outlet that it “doesn’t make sense whatsoever” to house illegal immigrants in schools.“Staten Island didn’t create this problem and shouldn’t have to solve this problem.”

“How should the problem be solved? Send the migrants back to where they came from and apply for asylum. We rolled the carpet, and we shouldn’t be surprised that the number of migrants coming in is unsustainable,” he added.

Townhall reported how Adams previously complained about the illegal immigrant housing crisis in NYC and said that they should be sent to every city “throughout the entire country.” At one point, the city resorted to using a shuttered jail to house migrants. Some migrants were sent outside the city to hotels, where wedding guests had their reservations canceled to make room for the migrants.

A bride named Deanna Mifsud told the Post that she and her fiance had booked 30 rooms at a hotel in Newburgh, New York for their wedding and had their reservations unexpectedly canceled.

“It’s complete chaos. We do not feel like they are housing the migrants out of the kindness of their heart. It’s just for the money. That’s how we feel,” she said.