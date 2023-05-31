'The View' Hates Married Women, Especially If They're White
Where Did Millions in Tax Dollars to Russia and China Really Go? Ernst...
Stormy Daniels Has the Most Obvious Revelation About Her Alleged Affair with Trump
Heritage Action Puts Lawmaker on Notice Over Debt Deal
'He Was the Worst': Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz to Retire Amid Immigration...
Arrests Have Been Made in the Teenage Mob Beating of US Marines
Here's Chicago's New Mayor's Reason for Why the Number of Shootings Are High
NBC News Unintentionally Displays Media Complex Activism With Target-LGBT𝜋 Coverage
Dodgers Double Down on Anti-Catholic Bigotry
The Debt Deal: Could It Have Been Better?
This State Just Banned Trans Athletes From Women's College Sports
Yikes: Manchin Absolutely Tanking in New West Virginia Poll
People Certainly Are Taking Note of the Latest 'Endorsement' Trump Has Earned
Indiana Abortionist Reprimanded for Speaking to Reporter About 10-Year-Old Girl’s Abortion
Tipsheet

NYC Will House Illegal Immigrants in a Shuttered Jail

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 31, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

A jail in New York City that was shut down in 2019 will be utilized to house illegal immigrants coming to the Big Apple from the southern border. 

According to the New York Post, the Lincoln Correctional Facility, which was shut down in 2019, will be repurposed to house those who are seeking asylum. There are no “jail cells” at the 10,000 square-foot facility and it is meant to be a “pit stop” for the illegal immigrants. 

“We’re grateful to the state for providing this site and partnering with the city to open this space as a temporary site for asylum seekers as New York City continues to face this humanitarian crisis,” a City Hall rep said.

“We’ve had over 70,000 asylum seekers come through the city’s intake centers since last spring,” the representative added. “And yet hundreds of asylum seekers continue to arrive in New York City every day.”

“We continue to need additional financial and operational support from our partners,” the representative concluded to the outlet.

Reportedly, several hotels and other sites have been “overflowing” with migrants as more than 70,000 have arrived since last year. Townhall previously covered that Democrat Mayor Eric Adams complained that it would cost billions of dollars to care for the illegal immigrants. 

On Tuesday, New York Rep. Jamaal Brown announced that the illegal immigrants deserve “dignified” housing and called on schools to create temporary housing for them.

“Our NY university communities can and should come together to ensure migrants are welcome here,” he wrote.

Recommended

Yikes: Manchin Absolutely Tanking in New West Virginia Poll Guy Benson

Earlier this month, Townhall reported how Adams began sending illegal immigrants out of the city to nearby areas. And, several soon-to-be-married couples told news outlets that their hotel accommodations for their guests in these areas were canceled last minute to house the migrants. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yikes: Manchin Absolutely Tanking in New West Virginia Poll Guy Benson
Where Did Millions in Tax Dollars to Russia and China Really Go? Ernst Gives Us an Idea. Spencer Brown
'He Was the Worst': Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz to Retire Amid Immigration Turmoil Julio Rosas
Time Bomb John Stossel
Arrests Have Been Made in the Teenage Mob Beating of US Marines Julio Rosas
Here's Chicago's New Mayor's Reason for Why the Number of Shootings Are High Julio Rosas

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Yikes: Manchin Absolutely Tanking in New West Virginia Poll Guy Benson