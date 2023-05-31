NYC Will House Illegal Immigrants in a Shuttered Jail

A jail in New York City that was shut down in 2019 will be utilized to house illegal immigrants coming to the Big Apple from the southern border.

According to the New York Post, the Lincoln Correctional Facility, which was shut down in 2019, will be repurposed to house those who are seeking asylum. There are no “jail cells” at the 10,000 square-foot facility and it is meant to be a “pit stop” for the illegal immigrants.

“We’re grateful to the state for providing this site and partnering with the city to open this space as a temporary site for asylum seekers as New York City continues to face this humanitarian crisis,” a City Hall rep said.

“We’ve had over 70,000 asylum seekers come through the city’s intake centers since last spring,” the representative added. “And yet hundreds of asylum seekers continue to arrive in New York City every day.”

“We continue to need additional financial and operational support from our partners,” the representative concluded to the outlet.

Former jail off Central Park to house migrants https://t.co/YSYnEwyKcn pic.twitter.com/UPxJjDxHXM — New York Post (@nypost) May 28, 2023

Reportedly, several hotels and other sites have been “overflowing” with migrants as more than 70,000 have arrived since last year. Townhall previously covered that Democrat Mayor Eric Adams complained that it would cost billions of dollars to care for the illegal immigrants.

On Tuesday, New York Rep. Jamaal Brown announced that the illegal immigrants deserve “dignified” housing and called on schools to create temporary housing for them.

“Our NY university communities can and should come together to ensure migrants are welcome here,” he wrote.

Migrants deserve dignified housing, which is why @RepDanGoldman and I are asking NY universities to create temporary housing for asylum seekers.



Our NY university communities can and should come together to ensure migrants are welcome here.https://t.co/MGCOME7ZH7 — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) May 31, 2023

Earlier this month, Townhall reported how Adams began sending illegal immigrants out of the city to nearby areas. And, several soon-to-be-married couples told news outlets that their hotel accommodations for their guests in these areas were canceled last minute to house the migrants.