Eric Holder Attacks the Judge Who Halted Big Tech Censorship
White House Continues Stonewalling on Cocainegate
Cocainegate Just Got Even Stranger
OB/GYNs Set the Record Straight on Ohio's Radical Abortion Amendment
Former Superstar Congresswoman Might Run Again in 2024
Chicago Alderman Details How Rampant Shootings Were During Independence Day
The Left’s Culture of Death II: 'This Is What the Revolution Is All...
Some Illegal Immigrants Are Already Leaving Florida Over Tough New Immigration Law
SCOTUS Brings a New Birth of Freedom
Four Illegal Migrants, Including an Infant, Died Trying to Cross the Rio Grande
Is Larry Hogan Running for President After All?
Here's How the Illegal-Alien Child Rapist Who Impregnated a 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Is...
Harvard Faces Another Legal Challenge Following SCOTUS Affirmative Action Case
Joe Biden Is At It Again With 'All Our Children' Claim
Tipsheet

Kristi Noem Slams Ben & Jerry’s Message Calling for Return of ‘Stolen’ Mount Rushmore

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 06, 2023 4:15 PM
AP Photo/John Raoux

On Thursday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, hit back at Ben & Jerry’s over the company’s Fourth of July message calling for Mount Rushmore to be returned to Indigenous populations. 

On July 4, the company published a statement claiming that parades, barbecue, and fireworks commemorating the holiday “can distract from an essential truth about this nation’s birth: The US was founded on stolen Indigenous land.” 

“This year, let’s commit to returning it,” it continued. “Here’s why we need to start with Mount Rushmore.”

“The faces on Mount Rushmore are the faces of men who actively worked to destroy Indigenous cultures and ways of life, to deny Indigenous people their basic rights,” the company claimed, urging that the landmark be returned to the Lakota tribe.

In an interview with Fox News, Noem slammed Ben & Jerry’s statement. 

“I’m not going to listen to a bunch of liberal Vermont businessmen who think they know everything about this country and haven’t studied our history,” Noem said. “Right now, Mount Rushmore is the greatest symbol of our freedom and history of the United States of America. 

“Right now, we can learn from the men on that mountain, we can do better, but boy, they led us through some challenging times. And, I think Americans in this country need some inspiration and we can gain it from a monument like that,” she added. “We should be proud of America and knock off what Ben & Jerry’s is doing. They don’t have any idea what they’re doing.”

Recommended

Cocainegate Just Got Even Stranger Spencer Brown

“There is truly no better place to celebrate America’s Birthday than Mount Rushmore. The Biden Administration has consistently denied us the ability to celebrate our nation’s Freedom with fireworks,” Noem said in a statement. “We will keep fighting to host fireworks at Mount Rushmore and celebrate our Freedoms.”

Tags: WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cocainegate Just Got Even Stranger Spencer Brown
Our Alleged President Is a Corrupt Scumbag and the Ruling Class Is OK With That Kurt Schlichter
Dan Bongino Explains Why There's 'Zero Chance' WH Cocaine Brought in by Anyone Other Than Family Leah Barkoukis
Here's How the Illegal-Alien Child Rapist Who Impregnated a 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Is Being Punished Mia Cathell
Hunter Biden’s Lawyers' Attempt to Discredit the IRS Whistleblowers Just Blew Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
The Bidens' Existential Threats to the American Rule of Law Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Cocainegate Just Got Even Stranger Spencer Brown