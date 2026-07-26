The Left Is Going All in to Take Out One of America's Favorite Conservatives

The Invest in Tomorrow Coalition PAC, a “clean energy” group bankrolled by one of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s biggest supporters, is now spending big money in an attempt to take down Rep. Andy Ogles.

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The group is spending nearly $700,000 on ads backing a primary challenger to the Trump-endorsed Ogles, helping to boost Tennessee's former agriculture commissioner Charlie Hatcher. The ad attempts to portray Hatcher as “an America first conservative who gets things done” who is “pro-gun, pro-life, pro-Trump.”

Ogles has risen to popularity in recent months off of his hardline stances on the Islamification of the United States and his opposition to birthright citizenship. His statements on these issues have repeatedly gone viral, with hordes of leftist mobs launching outrage campaigns bent on taking Ogles down.

The Freedom Caucus has spent big money in an attempt to protect Ogles from Newsom’s allies, dropping more than a quarter million on ads promoting Ogles as a key ally of President Donald Trump.

This isn’t the first politician that Invest in Tomorrow has come after. The group spent $650,000 on attack ads against Rep. Chip Roy, who sought the Republican nomination for the open Texas Attorney General seat. Roy, who many considered to be the favorite heading into the primary, was soundly defeated by Texas State Senator Mayes Middleton in a runoff election.

Other targets that the left-aligned group hopes to defeat are Reps. Ralph Norman, Barry Moore, and Byron Donalds. Both Norman and Donalds are seeking seats outside of the House, with Norman vying for the South Carolina Senate nomination in the wake of Sen. Lindsey Graham's death and Donalds hoping to win Florida's governorship.

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