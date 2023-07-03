Jen Psaki Claims the GOP Is ‘Trying to Recruit’ Muslim-Americans Against Trans People

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on her MSNBC program that the Republican Party is “trying to recruit” Muslim-Americans into opposing the transgender agenda.

Psaki made the remarks on her show “Inside with Jen Psaki” on Sunday. In the segment, she claimed that Republicans use an “old ploy” to recruit different demographics by “pitting one group of Americans against another.” She claimed that Republicans did this beginning with President Richard Nixon (R) to recruit white southerners.

“Now, decades later, the right-wing is reviving that same playbook. This time, with Muslim Americans and trans people,” she stated.

“Here me out here. The GOP is trying to recruit Muslim Americans, a community that makes up less than 2 percent of the U.S. population, against another tiny marginalized group of Americans – transgender people,” she claimed.

Psaki added that conservatives like Laura Ingraham are “rallying Muslims against books in schools with LGBTQ+ themes.”

“This is the same old GOP playbook,” Psaki concluded, adding that it's “another cynical ploy to tear at the fabric of our society and damage the idea that out of many, we are one — all because they want, so desperately, to regain the White House.”

In recent months, reports have noted how conservative Muslims have come out against schools that implement LGBTQ+ books into school libraries and curriculum. At a rally over this kind of curriculum in Dearborn, Michigan last October, the Detroit Free Press noted that “hundreds” of those in attendance were Muslim. The report claimed that “conservative Christians were the group who initially raised fears of LGBTQ people or books, influencing some in the city’s Muslim population to then take up their ideas and push for change in their cities.”

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Ismail Royer, the director of the Islam and Religious Freedom Action Team for the Religious Freedom Institute, said that left-wing activists are trying to “scare” Muslims into accepting their agenda.

"The left wants to scare Muslims into accepting its indoctrination of our children in exchange for a smile and pat on the head," Royer told the outlet. "They insult Muslims by portraying us as having no agency or intelligence but can’t imagine that we’ve weighed the bargain they offer us and rejected it."