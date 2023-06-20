It's Good to Be a Member of the Biden Crime Family
AMC Cancels Screenings of Film Documenting Detransitioners Following Backlash

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 20, 2023 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

A documentary detailing the lives of several individuals who transitioned and then de-transitioned was scrapped by AMC Theatres after pro-transgender activists launched a campaign to stop it from screening. 

According to the New York Post, AMC canceled showings of the film “No Way Back: The Reality of Gender-Affirming Care” after it “caved” to the demands of a trans group called Queer Trans Project. The 90-minute film was going to be released in select theaters for one day.

Laura Becker, one of the detransitioners featured in the documentary, slammed the company’s decision in an interview with Fox News

“I think it’s incredibly dangerous to set this precedent of suppressing free speech, suppressing viewpoints that basically are just unpopular or difficult to deal with," Becker said in the interview. She reportedly began to transition to live as a man as a teenager by taking testosterone and surgically removing her breasts. At 22 years old, she began to detransition after she was evaluated with PTSD.

"I think that there is a large-scale eradication of boundaries and common sense, especially when it comes to children's developmental health,"Becker said. "They are being fast-tracked on a conveyor belt-like system to getting surgery and hormones which create permanent damages instead of addressing their actual mental health concerns."

The documentary features several interviews with detransitioners and many experts on the transgender issue. 

Reportedly, the Queer Trans Project launched an “aggressive online campaign” encouraging people to protest and to send letters to AMC urging them to cancel the film from screening.

"We did it! Our community's swift action is a testament to the power of advocacy and the importance of raising our voices against harmful content. Your collective efforts have made a significant impact, and the decision to pull No Way Back from AMC theaters is a step towards fostering a more inclusive and respectful environment, Thank you for your dedication and commitment to creating positive change,” the Queer Trans Project said in a statement on Instagram.

“Intolerant, illiberal, histrionic IGNORANT loudmouths who have not even seen the film have pressured AMC theaters to make the hard decision to cancel our dates,” the film’s website states. “DO NOT LET THEM WIN!”

In a statement, the organization Deplorable Films said that “[the] filmmakers (some of whom are gay and/or have gay children) are dedicated, life-long, Liberal Democrats.”

“The film is not anti-trans people, nor is it even anti sex change surgery; there are trans people in the film speaking against the sudden rush to powerful drugs and major surgeries that are have increased exponentially in the past decade, and which have statistically caused far more pain and suffering than they’ve prevented,” it added.

