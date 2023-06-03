Another Update on the 2020 Georgia Election Probe...And It's Not Good
It Was Fun While It Lasted: AOC Parody Account Has Been Deleted
Republicans Jump as Biden Falls, The Hill Misplaces Liz Cheney, and PolitiFact Struggles...
If Joe’s a No-Go, Then Who?
Why Does Our Misery Surprise Us?
The Mainstream Media Threatens American Democracy
Brace for Impact: DOE Is About to Unleash Sexual Assault on Girls and...
Pride Month and Why Schools Are Sexualizing Children
Abortion and the Question of a Higher Law
A Bad Start For Pride Month
'The Idol' Normalizes a Pornographic Culture
California Residents Are Fed Up With the Ongoing 'Rampant' Crime Problem
Biden's Series of Misfortunate Accidents Prove America Needs a New President
GOP Demands the FBI to Explain Trump Probe Despite No Evidence to Attack...
Tipsheet

Some Transgender People Are Crowdfunding to Leave the State of Florida

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 03, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Dozens of transgender people who live in Florida have turned to crowdfunding appeals in an effort to move out of the state, ABC News reported Friday. 

Reportedly, the transgender people who are trying to leave the state of Florida are doing so because of a slew of “anti-LGBTQ+” laws that have been passed in recent years. 

Sage Chelf, a 30-year-old “trans woman,” told the outlet that the clinic that prescribed “her” hormone therapy was ending all treatments for patients who identify as transgender. 

“I don’t want to go back to the person that I was forced to be at the time,” Chelf told the outlet. Chelf reportedly began to transition in 2021. “It was a very dark time in my life. I would rather just not be alive, I guess, then have to go back to living not trans.”

The outlet noted that it took Chelf less than two weeks to garner up the funds to move away (via ABC News):

Chelf, who works as a leasing agent in Orlando, figured she would need $2,500 to cover the cost of moving and finding a new job. She was stunned to raise more than $3,000 online in less than two weeks.

“I was under the impression that no one’s going to actually donate, people are going to think I’m just trying to like, get free money,” she said.

People have given $200,000 since January to fundraisers on GoFundMe started by trans people seeking to leave Florida, according to data from the platform. Jalen Drummond, GoFundMe's director of public affairs, said the online fundraising platform saw a 39% increase from April to May in the number of fundraisers created to help trans people leave the state because of the changing laws.

Recommended

Another Update on the 2020 Georgia Election Probe...And It's Not Good Matt Vespa

And, The Campaign for Southern Equality is reportedly providing direct grants of $500 to families of transgender children in southern states and to transgender adults in Florida. It is close to reaching its fundraising goal of $250,000 to distribute this year. 

“We are having folks reach out out-of-the-blue, multiple times a week saying, ‘Hey, never connected with your organization before. I’m hosting a fundraiser for you tomorrow night thousands of miles from here. I’ll send you the money.’” the organization’s executive director, Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, said.

Tags: WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another Update on the 2020 Georgia Election Probe...And It's Not Good Matt Vespa
If Joe’s a No-Go, Then Who? Mark Lewis
Crowd Boos at Sean Hannity, Cheers 'We Love Trump' Sarah Arnold
California Residents Are Fed Up With the Ongoing 'Rampant' Crime Problem Sarah Arnold
A Bad Start For Pride Month Scott Hogenson
Brace for Impact: DOE Is About to Unleash Sexual Assault on Girls and Women Jonathan Emord

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Another Update on the 2020 Georgia Election Probe...And It's Not Good Matt Vespa