U.S. Navy Removes Pride Month Posts From Instagram, Twitter

The United States Navy reportedly removed posts from its official social media pages commemorating LGBTQ+ Pride Month, multiple outlets reported Friday.

Reportedly, the Navy’s accounts featured “a post depicting a fighter jet with the LGBTQ flag colors in its wake, but by Friday morning the image was gone,” according to The Hill.

Hey @USNavy why did you change your cover photo back last night? Don’t you supoort the 2SLGBTQI+ community? pic.twitter.com/OehtQPb0vA — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) June 2, 2023

One day into Pride month and the Navy got so many hateful and bigoted comments that they removed all the posts. Which is a lead example of why pride is still needed pic.twitter.com/XXXplKGZT2 — Austin (@austins_coffee) June 2, 2023





In a statement to The Hill, a Navy spokesperson acknowledged that there were “Pride Month” posts, but did not explain why the posts were removed.

“The US Navy posted graphics in support of the start of Pride month to honor the service, commitment, and sacrifice of the LGBTQ+ Service members and personnel who volunteer to defend our country,” the spokesperson told the outlet in the statement. “As we do with all Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI) observance months, we will look for additional opportunities to celebrate the diversity and strength of our Sailors. Members of the LGBTQ+ community serve their country, fully contribute to the DoD mission, and deserve a welcoming environment which enables them to reach their full potential.”

According to Fox News, emails obtained by the outlet one year ago showed that Navy officials were hesitant to allow comments on social media posts due to expected backlash. In the emails, Navy officials called critics of the LGBTQ+ agenda “bigots” and “a**holes” (via Fox News):

One official wrote that he had a "really rough day" and was debating whether to disable comments on social media posts. "I just don't have the emotional energy to deal with rude a**holes and we are planning to put up our Pride Month post," wrote the official, whose name and position are redacted. "I'd just as soon post our message without any feedback from trolls and ugliness." The Navy’s assistant chief of information, whose name is redacted, responded to this suggestion on disabling posts with advice on how to promote the "righteousness of our cause" with help from "more savory members of our audience." "Not a best practice, but totally up to you. Here’s how I advised our leadership before we put up our rainbow wingtip graphic," the official wrote. "This will draw fire from the less savory members of our audience. However, the likely actions of bad actors should not stop us from doing the right thing. The more savory members of our audience will generally rise to our defense. But no amount of clobbering the bad actors with comm points will convince them of the righteousness of our cause, and they will only respond with more bile. Therefore, unless otherwise directed, we will not engage," the official continued.

This week, the Associated Press reported that the Pentagon stopped military bases from hosting drag shows to commemorate Pride Month “after criticism from some Republicans.” On Twitter, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL) called it a “huge victory.”