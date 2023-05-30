Trans Predator Who ‘Identifies As a Teenager’ Reportedly Pleads Guilty to Enticement of a Minor

An adult male who reportedly identifies as a teenager pleaded guilty to charges of attempting to entice a minor after he was caught in a sting operation targeting child predators, according to a report from Reduxx.

According to the outlet, Randy Emillion Goodreau, known as “Scarlet Moon Shadows,” admitted in court that he attempted to entice a child who he believed to be an 11-year-old girl. Reportedly, the charges brought against him were based on an affidavit by FBI Special Agent Jenelle Bringuel, who investigates sex trafficking of minors.

Bringuel wrote in the affidavit that Shadows began exchanging messages with an undercover agent posing as a child in December 2021 and another agent who Shadows believed was the 11-year-old girl’s mother. Shadows used the screen name “Dragongurl69.” He reportedly told the undercover agent that he was 31 but identified as a 12-year-old girl (via Reduxx):

Shadows told the undercover agent that he was 31 but a “middle,” which Shadows described as meaning that he identified as a 12-year-old girl. According to the affidavit, on January 15, Bringuel sent Shadows several photos of an undercover agent that had been digitally manipulated to make her resemble an 11-year-old girl. Later that same day, Shadows suggested having sexual contact with the child and “having her date me” and requested to speak with the child. Shadows texted the girl saying her mother “wants me to teach you sex stuff” and added, “But up to you to lol.” The next day, Shadows sent messages establishing his age as 31 and urging the “girl” to keep his communications and the relationship confidential.

In January 2022, Shadows traveled from Vermont to Warren County, New York intending to have sex with the child, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York. He faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. If he is released from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

Before his arrest, Reduxx noted that Shadows was “active on Facebook” and shared illustrations that “featured disturbing themes.” And, it noted that there are currently 1,500 federal inmates who identify as transgender, and almost 50 percent of trans-identified male federal inmates are in custody for sex offenses.