A CBS Reporter Went to the Border and Witnessed the 'Trump Effect' Firsthand

An immigration reporter with CBS News recently traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border in an area once considered “a hotspot for the illicit movement of people and drugs,” and saw not a single illegal immigrant in the four hours he was there.

U.S. Border Patrol agent Claudio Herrera told reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez that the “consequences” of President Trump’s immigration policies “has a lot to do with” the significant reduction in border activity.

Asked if the dramatic change stems from new policies out of Washington, D.C., Herrera said, "It has a lot to do with that." Citing muscular presidential powers, Mr. Trump has effectively shut down the American asylum system, allowing U.S. border agents to swiftly expel migrants under the legal premise that the country is facing an "invasion." He has also deployed thousands of additional troops to the U.S. southern border and tasked the military with carrying out deportations. During that recent ride-along with Border Patrol in the El Paso sector, CBS News cameras captured a heavily fortified U.S. border, spotting Border Patrol agents, soldiers, vehicles and barriers. But there were no migrants in sight. (CBS News)

CBS reports from the "heavily fortified U.S. border":



Immigration and border reporter at CBS:



“We did not see a single migrant or asylum seeker. Typically when we go to the border, we at least see one group of people who are trying to cross into the US illegally. We did not see a single migrant.”



Last month, the number of illegal border crossers plummeted to around 8,300, the lowest level recorded in decades.

President Trump celebrated the drop.

"The month of February, my first full month in Office, had the LOWEST number of Illegal Immigrants trying to enter our Country in History – BY FAR!" he said on Truth Social. "There were only 8,326 apprehensions of Illegals by Border Patrol at the U.S. - Mexico Border, all of whom were quickly ejected from our Nation or, when necessary, prosecuted for crimes against the United States of America. This means that very few people came – The Invasion of our Country is OVER. In comparison, under Joe Biden, there were 300,000 Illegals crossing in one month, and virtually ALL of them were released into our Country. Thanks to the Trump Administration Policies, the Border is CLOSED to all Illegal Immigrants. Anyone who tries to illegally enter the U.S.A. will face significant criminal penalties and immediate deportation."