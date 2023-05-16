GOP Rep Forces Abortion Advocate to Address Horrific Remarks on Crushing Babies’ Skulls

On Tuesday, Republican Rep. Chip Roy (TX) tore into a pro-abortion advocate for alleged remarks she made in an undercover video where she described crushing the skulls of unborn babies in abortions.

Roy made the remarks in a House hearing called “Revisiting the Implications of the FACE Act,” which centered around attacks on pregnancy centers and other pro-life organizations since the leak of the Dobbs decision last year, which overturned Roe v. Wade. The Dobbs leak instigated a "summer of rage" where pro-abortion advocates attacked these centers. The hearing also focused on the Biden administration’s use of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. Mark Houck, a pro-life activist who was acquitted after the Biden DOJ pressed charges alleging he violated the Act, was one of the witnesses.

Talcott Camp, a Democratic witness at the hearing, works at the National Abortion Federation as the chief legal and strategy officer, according to the organization’s website. She previously worked as the deputy director of the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Project. In remarks to Congress, she highlighted attacks that have occurred against pro-abortion supporters, including doctors, over the years.

In response, Roy fired off questions at Camp about abortion-related violence against pro-life organizations, noting that FBI Director Christopher Wray said that pro-life centers are the targeted of 70 percent of abortion-related violent threats, which was reported late last year. Camp claimed she did not know this information.

“In 2015, the Center for Medical Progress released a video in which you stated ‘I’m like, oh my God! I get it! When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp! I get it! I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium.’ Calvarium, being an incomplete skull. When abortions have crushed the skulls of babies to kill them, what physical risks are there for the baby?” Roy questioned.

“Congressman, thank you for the question. It allows me to clarify that the media products you’re referring to stoked a massive uptick in violence, those heavily edited, misleadingly edited, media products, caused three murders and nine woundings in Colorado Springs in 2015,” Camp retorted.

“The question was about the baby and the skull crushing that is, I think, a direct quote attributed to you,” Roy fired back.

“Well, the folks who distributed those media products may have attributed something to me. I can’t speak –”

“So, true or false. Did you say that? ‘I’m like, oh my God! I get it! When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp!’ Did you say that?” Roy interjected.

“It’s impossible to know, Congressman,” Camp responded.

“Would you have said that? Is, is that something you would have said?” Roy asked.

“I don’t know,” Camp said.

“You don’t know. You don’t know if you talked about the crushing of the skull of a baby. You don’t remember having said something like that?” Roy pressed. “I’m pretty confident I’ve never said something like that. I’m quite confident my colleagues here have never said something like that. Have you ever said something about crushing the skull of the baby particularly in that kind of a setup?”

“I believe, Congressman, that we all came here today to agree that violence is never an appropriate response to policy differences,” Camp diverted.

“That seems pretty violent. The crushing of the skull of a baby. I think that actually is the definition of violence. The question here is, is whether or not we are going to acknowledge and recognize that reality and the extent to which now the federal government is weaponized against the people who want to acknowledge that reality. That’s the question,” Roy stated.

“Mr. Houck has stood up and said ‘I’d like to recognize the reality of the violence against a baby. And, by the way, the violence against the mother. The mother who has been sold a myth by radical leftists in the name of baby killing. They’ve been sold a myth that it is somehow healthy and good for them or better for them. And if someone dares stand up like Mr. Houck, then he’s been targeted…by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which we saw was weaponized specifically against the President of the United States, as we just saw in the Durham Report, has been weaponized against average citizens,” he concluded.

In January, Houck was found not guilty of federal charges alleging he violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act over an incident outside an abortion clinic in Philadelphia in October 2021. Houck’s wife, Ryan-Marie, told LifeSiteNews that a SWAT team of 25 to 30 agents in 15 vehicles surrounded their home in Pennsylvania, with rifles at 7 a.m. , though a U.S. district court previously tossed out the case.