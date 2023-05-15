Former NY Governor Slams Biden’s Handling of the Border Crisis

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said this week that President Joe Biden “terribly mismanaged” the illegal immigration crisis happening at the southern border.

Cuomo made the remark in an interview with John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM on Sunday. Last week, the Biden administration lifted Title 42, the policy that allowed authorities to expel migrants at the southern border due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the days leading up to Title 42’s expiration, thousands of migrants trekked to the border to line up to enter the United States.

“It’s [the border crisis] gotten to a point where it overwhelms cities all across the country,” Cuomo said in the interview. “What is happening on the southern border is a real debacle. It’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

The former governor added that the crisis is “just mayhem” and a “real debacle.”

“There was no plan as to what to do with the people who you would let in. Welcome everyone, okay! But, you need room at the inn, John. Where are they going to stay? Who is going to pay?” he said. “Before you invite people into the country, you have to know that you have the resources to handle it. And they [Biden administration] didn't."

The New York Post reported in March that the border crisis is costing U.S. taxpayers more than $150 billion annually. In NYC, the crisis reportedly will cost residents $4.2 billion.

"What’s happening to New York City and Mayor Eric Adams is one of the major problems that the mayor has, which is really bizarre, since immigration is not his problem. It’s President Biden’s problem. It’s Governor Hochul’s problem. But it’s not [Mayor Adams’] problem," Cuomo said. "I think Mayor Adams has to do a better job of making the state take responsibility. New York City's not a sanctuary city. New York state is a santuary state."

Cuomo pointed out that former President Donald Trump’s policies created a “more controlled border” with Title 42 as “the only thing holding the floodgates back.”

Both Cuomo and Catsimatidis agreed that immigration was never meant to be a "free for all" and that there were "checks and balances" with immigration policies for years.

As Townhall has covered, several other Democrat-led cities are “sanctuary” cities for illegal immigrants. This week, reports broke that homeless veterans were being booted from hotels in New York in the city to make room for illegal immigrants. GOP governors in Texas and Arizona have sent migrants on buses to NYC, as well as Washington, D.C. and Chicago, to share the burden of the border crisis, which Cuomo described as "despicable."

“To me, it is an aspirational principle meets a practical reality, right? In theory, everybody wants to believe this is America, Statue of Liberty, we open our arms, we invite everyone in. In practicality, it is impossible,” he said.

In 2021, Cuomo announced that he would resign following sexual harassment allegations, which Townhall covered.