BREAKING: Cuomo Resigns From Office

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) resigned from office on Tuesday afternoon in a shocking announcement. His resignation will be effective in 14 days. Cuomo was found to have violated state and federal law for multiple instances of sexual harassment of female employees in the workplace.

"The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing, and therefore, that's what I'll do," Cuomo said at a Tuesday press conference.

His resignation garnered praise from Twitter users.

GOOD RIDDANCE TO THE WORST GOVERNOR IN AMERICA. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 10, 2021

Cuomo? Just shut up and go. Him talking about his love for his daughters only spreads the false narrative that men who treat *some* women with respect are incapable of sexual misconduct toward others. — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) August 10, 2021

Enough already @NYGovCuomo. You destroyed the state. Stop the pretend victory lap. You are killing any credibility you might have gained by resigning. — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) August 10, 2021

????The corrupt reign of King Cuomo is over at last, but the fight for justice and accountability is just beginning. Cuomo should be immediately prosecuted. Now is an opportunity for our great state to look to the future & rebuild after a decade of Cuomo’s failed leadership. pic.twitter.com/5KQ6g5SLGE — Congresswoman Tenney (@RepTenney) August 10, 2021

Moments before resigning, he admitted to hugging and kissing people "casually," and maintained that he never crossed a line.

CUOMO: "I do hug and kiss people casually—women and men. I have done it all my life. It's who I've been since I can remember. In my mind, I've never crossed the line with anyone. But, I didn't realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn." pic.twitter.com/84WWlO5nMR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 10, 2021

Cuomo also got away with horrendous nursing home policies during the pandemic, which led to an influx of preventable deaths.

His resignation came before the New York state legislature had the chance to impeach him, which was under consideration. The disgraced governor maintained that he did no wrong, but that the impeachment process would be a lot of work and taxpayer money. Cuomo was under pressure to resign from top Democrats including President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D- NY), Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and the entire New York congressional delegation.