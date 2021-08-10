New York

BREAKING: Cuomo Resigns From Office

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 12:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) resigned from office on Tuesday afternoon in a shocking announcement. His resignation will be effective in 14 days. Cuomo was found to have violated state and federal law for multiple instances of sexual harassment of female employees in the workplace. 

"The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing, and therefore, that's what I'll do," Cuomo said at a Tuesday press conference.

His resignation garnered praise from Twitter users.

Moments before resigning, he admitted to hugging and kissing people "casually," and maintained that he never crossed a line.

Cuomo also got away with horrendous nursing home policies during the pandemic, which led to an influx of preventable deaths.

His resignation came before the New York state legislature had the chance to impeach him, which was under consideration. The disgraced governor maintained that he did no wrong, but that the impeachment process would be a lot of work and taxpayer money. Cuomo was under pressure to resign from top Democrats including President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D- NY), Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and the entire New York congressional delegation.

