Kyrsten Sinema Reveals If She Will Join the GOP

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who left the Democratic Party to become an Independent, revealed this week whether or not she will join the Republican Party.

In an interview with CBS program “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Sinema said she is not thinking about becoming a Republican.

“You don’t go from one broken party to another,” Sinema said in the interview, adding that she is “absolutely” done with associating with a political party.

"One of the unfortunate things that's happening in Arizona, and we see this in other parts of the country as well, is that the two political parties have gotten more and more extreme," Sinema added in the interview. "They've moved away from that center of working together and finding that common ground, and they're going toward the fringes because that's where the money is, and that's where the attention is, and that's where the likes on Twitter are, and that's where you get the clicks and the accolades."

She explained that in “today’s political climate” there is “less tolerance for difference.”

"It's okay not to agree a hundred percent with another. It is, in fact, important to our democracy that you're not doing that."

Sinema added that our ideological differences should be “celebrated.”

“That’s an important part of a democracy. But, those differences shouldn’t stop us from getting things done,” she explained. “Our system works better when we put down the partisanship, when we seek to find the common ground.”

Last year. Townhall reported how Sinema revealed that she was leaving the Democratic Party. And, she reportedly walked out on President Joe Biden in the Oval Office during a “tense” exchange over his economic agenda, which Townhall also covered.

Sinema did not reveal whether or not she will run for another term in the Senate in 2024. According to CNN, several Republicans in Arizona, including Kari Lake, are considering challenging Sinema for her seat.

“I’m not here to talk about elections today,” she said in the interview.