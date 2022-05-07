Book Claims Sen. Sinema Nearly Walked Out on Biden During a ‘Tense Exchange’ Last Year

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinemna of Arizona nearly walked out on President Joe Biden last year in the Oval Office during a “tense” exchange over his administration’s economic agenda, an upcoming book claims.

Business Insider reported last Friday that authors Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns wrote in their new book “This Will Not Pass” that Biden and Sinema did not see eye-to-eye on the president’s Build Back Better initiative.

During a meeting with Democratic moderates, Biden revealed that Sinema had set her Build Back Better spending limit at $1.1 trillion — roughly one-third less than Sen. Joe Manchin's $1.5 trillion price tag. Sinema appeared "visibly angry" at Biden for revealing details from their personal talks, Burns and Martin write. Biden aides had "feared that if Sinema drew a public red line at $1.1 trillion—a miserly sum by liberal standards—then the party would erupt in open war." The authors wrote: "'Mr. President," she said, 'that was a private conversation.' Sinema began to stand up. She asked Biden: 'Do you want me to leave?'" The president rushed to soothe tensions with the holdout. "If Biden resented her theatrics, he did not say so in the moment," Burns and Martin write. "He could not afford to lose her vote."

Townhall has covered several claims mentioned in Martin and Burns’ book. Last week, Spencer reported that the book included how Sinema brags about using her “cleavage” to persuade her Republican colleagues. Rebecca covered how the book offers an inside look into how the Democrats are in “disarray.”

Last week, I reported how excerpts of the book obtained by Fox News Digital claimed that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said former President Barack Obama (D) is “jealous” of Biden. In March, excerpts of the book obtained by Politico showed that first lady Jill Biden questioned why then-Sen. Kamala Harris was chosen as Biden’s vice president.

“Speaking in confidence with a close adviser to her husband’s campaign, the future First Lady posed a pointed question. There are millions of people in the United States, she began. Why, she asked, do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe?” the book stated, according to Politico.