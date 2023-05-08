They Want to Destroy Self-Defense
Church Has ‘God Is Trans’ Exhibit...Here's What Happened Next

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 08, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File

A Catholic church in Manhattan is receiving backlash for hosting a “God is Trans” exhibit, according to a report from the New York Post.

The display at the Church of St. Paul the Apostle is called “God is Trans: A Queer Spiritual Journey.” Reportedly, many parishioners are upset about it. 

“The church should not be promoting this,” one unnamed parishioner told the outlet. “I understand there are transgender people. I pray for all people, but enough is enough.”

“It seems like they are trying to force the agenda on others,” the parishioner added. “Also, when a friend asked a priest about this, they didn’t answer. You can’t put this out on the altar and then hide.”

Reportedly, the display shows three stages of a “queer spiritual journey,” which are Sacrifice, Identity, and Communion. A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of New York declined to comment on the matter, saying he was not aware of the exhibit. 

Daily Mail says the parish also has a “gay-friendly” mass every Sunday.

In 2019, the Vatican released a document on transgenderism called “Male and Female He Created Them.” The document said that transgender goes against “the truths of existence.” 

And last month, according to Fox News, Pope Francis said that gender ideology is “one of the most dangerous ideological colonizations.” 

"Why is it dangerous?" he continued. "Because it blurs differences and the value of men and women."

