Former Planned Parenthood Staffer Commits Suicide Following Botched Child Porn Raid

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 17, 2023
A former Planned Parenthood executive committed suicide days after police failed to arrest him on child pornography charges.

Tim Yergeau, 36, was the former director of strategic communications at the Southern New England branch of Planned Parenthood, according to the New York Post. Yergeau was a suspect in a child pornography investigation. 

“The person who died was definitely the suspect in a child pornography investigation and the person who committed suicides,” New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobsen told the New Haven Registrar. 

On April 6, members of the Special Victims Unit investigating the case reportedly broke down the door of Yergeau’s neighbor's home in Connecticut and handcuffed her before realizing they had raided the wrong apartment. 

“Unfortunately, a mistake was made,” Jacobson said, adding that “they obviously hit the wrong door” and “we feel for the woman and we’re going to do everything we can to make it right.”

The neighbor, Stacey Wezenter, said that she “relives” the event every time she walks down her hallway. 

“What if I had a gun permit? What if I came down the hallway with a gun? Would I have gotten shot? What if my 4-year-old had woken up? Would they have shot him?” Wezenter told the Registrar.. “You just don’t do that to people.” 

Police reportedly asked Wezenter during the raid where a man was located. 

“I was like, 'What man? I’m here with my children,'” she said. “They asked, 'Who’s Tim? ' and I said that’s my neighbor downstairs.” 

At that point, the police realized that they were in the wrong place. The officers told her they’d been conducting surveillance of her neighbor. 

