Former Planned Parenthood Staffer Commits Suicide Following Botched Child Porn Raid

A former Planned Parenthood executive committed suicide days after police failed to arrest him on child pornography charges.

Tim Yergeau, 36, was the former director of strategic communications at the Southern New England branch of Planned Parenthood, according to the New York Post. Yergeau was a suspect in a child pornography investigation.

“The person who died was definitely the suspect in a child pornography investigation and the person who committed suicides,” New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobsen told the New Haven Registrar.

Planned Parenthood former Communications Director commits suicide after police raid his house for indecent videos of children being sexually assaulted.



Tim Yergeau, the former director of strategic communications at the Southern New England branch of Planned Parenthood, had… pic.twitter.com/QhW7K9evBL — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 16, 2023

Photos from the Instagram account of a former Planned Parenthood communications director in Connecticut who was wanted in a child sex abuse investigation. Tim Yergeau just killed himself before he could be arrested. https://t.co/5U6FK03OWB pic.twitter.com/7ATUrlV5ul — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 16, 2023

On April 6, members of the Special Victims Unit investigating the case reportedly broke down the door of Yergeau’s neighbor's home in Connecticut and handcuffed her before realizing they had raided the wrong apartment.

“Unfortunately, a mistake was made,” Jacobson said, adding that “they obviously hit the wrong door” and “we feel for the woman and we’re going to do everything we can to make it right.”

The neighbor, Stacey Wezenter, said that she “relives” the event every time she walks down her hallway.

“What if I had a gun permit? What if I came down the hallway with a gun? Would I have gotten shot? What if my 4-year-old had woken up? Would they have shot him?” Wezenter told the Registrar.. “You just don’t do that to people.”

Police reportedly asked Wezenter during the raid where a man was located.

“I was like, 'What man? I’m here with my children,'” she said. “They asked, 'Who’s Tim? ' and I said that’s my neighbor downstairs.”

At that point, the police realized that they were in the wrong place. The officers told her they’d been conducting surveillance of her neighbor.