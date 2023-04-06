Bragg Reportedly Handed Career Criminal a ‘Sweetheart Deal’ Days Before Trump Arraignment

Last week, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reportedly gave a “career criminal” a “sweetheart deal” days before former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in New York City.

The criminal in question reportedly had a slew of felony charges knocked down to misdemeanors and was given a $1 bail (via the New York Post):

Rodney Johnson, 53, who has nearly 90 busts on his rap sheet and two state prison stints under his belt, had his felony robbery charges knocked down to slap-on-the-wrist misdemeanors by Bragg’s office last week, law enforcement sources told The Post. Johnson skipped out on a court-ordered intervention program three times on a 2021 felony robbery case. But the criminal was handed a measly $1 bail on the latest charges, records show. “This guy has been breaking the law for 35 years,” one law enforcement source said. “He’s been a one-man robbery spree preying on low-wage workers, then when the cops catch the guy, Bragg’s office downgrades the felon charges,” the sources said. “All the while [Bragg] chases an indictment of the former president for paying a porn star. Priorities.”

Reportedly, all of Johnson’s charges were dropped to “misdemeanor menacing and petty larceny.”

“A major principle of our system is the more crimes you commit, the worse the punishment,” said defense attorney Mike Discioarro, a former Bronx prosecutor, told the Post. “Should we tell people to commit more crimes to get a better deal?”

On Tuesday, Trump was formally arraigned in a case being pursued by Bragg, who is a Democrat. As Spencer covered, the charges surround “hush money” payments made to two women, one of which was Stormy Daniels, during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump “not guilty” to 34 counts of falsifying business records before returning to Mar-a-Lago.

On Twitter, Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, pointed out that Bragg used millions of tax dollars to shut down the city to go after Trump.

Alvin Bragg has shut down the entire city, called up 38,000 NYPD police officers, closed down the FDR Drive and is spending an estimated $200 million of city funds, all for a $130,000 NDA.

And, on Tuesday, reports broke that the judge's daughter previously worked on the Biden-Harris campaign.

Seems relevant… yet another connection in this hand picked democrat show trial.



Daughter of Judge on Trump Case Worked on Biden-Harris Campaign




