LGBTQ+ Activists Attack ‘Transphobic’ Women’s Rights Speaker

A British women’s rights activist was attacked by transgender activists at a rally in New Zealand over her “anti-transgender” beliefs.

The speaker, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, who also goes by “Posie Parker,” planned a rally in Auckland over the weekend as part of her international “Let Women Speak” campaign, according to News.com.au. When Keen-Minshull appeared at her rally on Saturday, she was doused with tomato juice by an LGBTQ+ supporter. Reportedly, there were about 2,000 counter-protesters.

“I genuinely thought if I fell to the floor I would never get up again, my children would lose their mother and my husband would lose his wife,” she wrote in a tweet. “My security saved my life today, no words can express my gratitude.”

“For wanting to make space for women to speak I genuinely feared for my life today. My activism is simple, we #LetWomenSpeak. Why does that make anyone so angry? We showed the world what happens to women when they try to speak. No one can pretend they don’t see the salivating misogyny,” she said in a separate tweet.

According to Fox News, pro-LGBTQ+ supporters have described the Let Women Speak tour as a “TERF” event, which stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.”

“The bravery of the New Zealand women and men who came to speak the truth shall not be forgotten. I was honoured to be amongst you. I’m so sorry," Keen-Minshull wrote.

Famed author J.K Rowling, who wrote the “Harry Potter” series, has been a vocal opponent of the transgender movement. She clapped back at Auckland Pride’s statement that it’s a “baseless rumor” the Keen-Minshull was attacked at her rally.

“There are multiple videos of Kellie-Jay being assaulted. Women have become used to lies, threats of violence and outright denial of reality, but if you imagine anyone feels 'defeated', think again," she wrote. "Your men's rights activists showed the world exactly who they are."

In a follow-up tweet, Rowling called the rally “repellant” and said that women’s groups in the United Kingdom are being intimidated and threatened as well.