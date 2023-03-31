Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About 'Proving Innocence' at Trial
Tipsheet

Biden Has 'No Comment' on Trump's Indictment

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 31, 2023 9:40 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Biden said he has “no comment” on former President Donald Trump being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. This is the first time Biden was questioned in public about Trump’s case. 

“Are you worried this will further divide our country? The indictment?” a reporter asked Biden. 

“I have no comment on that,” the president responded. 

“Are you also worried about possible protest in the wake of the indictment?” another reporter asked, alluding to the fact the Trump previously urged his supporters to protest and to “take our country back” if he were arrested. 

“No, I’m not going to talk about Trump’s indictment,” Biden said. 

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden if he thinks “that the charges against Trump are politically motivated.”  

“I have no comment on Trump,” Biden answered. 

Spencer covered Thursday that a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the Trump in a case led by Democrat District Attorney Alvin Bragg surrounding “hush money” payments made to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election cycle. As Spencer noted in his report, the felony indictment is the first of its kind against a former president. 

On Thursday, Trump said in a statement that the indictment is “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.” 

““Never before in our Nation’s history has this been done. The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever,” he wrote.

 

