Tipsheet

Nikki Haley Says Manhattan DA Case Against Donald Trump Is ‘More About Revenge’ Than Justice

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 21, 2023 11:15 AM
Rainier Ehrhardt

Former South Carolina governor and 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley said in an interview on Monday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) is pursuing “revenge” in his investigation against former President Donald Trump (R).

“Right now, it's rumor, and I certainly hope it’s not the case,” Haley said in response to Trump’s announcement that he will likely get arrested on Tuesday. “From everything I’m seeing from this New York district attorney is that this would be something he’d be doing for political points. And, I think what we know is when you get into political prosecutions like this, it’s more about revenge than it is about justice. And I think the country would be better off talking about things that the American public cares about than to sit there and have to deal with some revenge by some political people in New York.”

As Townhall covered, Trump is also running on the Republican ticket in 2024. Conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who is also running, said that a Trump indictment would be a “national disaster.”

“I think what we need to focus on is, first of all, you never want to condone any sort of prosecution that’s being politicized because we know that that’s just political revenge and I think we’ve enough of that over the past few years,” Haley added in her interview on Fox News. 

“The second thing is, the American people want us talking about things that really matter, which is the economy. They want to talk about what’s happening with Russia and China right now. They want to talk about the fact that we’ve gotta get our kids back in schools and back on track. There’s a lot of issues we have in this country and, you know, they can duke it out on that stuff but that’s just not anything that Americans are talking about today.”

Townhall reported last week that authorities in New York began preparing for a potential indictment of the former president. As Spencer noted, the potential indictment surrounds alleged “hush money” payments made to Stormy Daniels in 2016.

On Truth Social, Trump reportedly asked his supporters to “protest” and “take our nation back.” 

