Texas Bill Would Create U.S.-Mexico Border Protection Force, Increase Penalties for Crossing Illegally

A new bill introduced in Texas would create a specialized force to patrol the United States-Mexico border and make illegal border crossings a state felony. This comes as border crossings continue to uptick under President Joe Biden’s leadership.

House Bill 20, known as the “Border Protection Unit Act” would create a border force and make illegal immigration a third-degree felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison and $10,000 fine, according to Texas’ penal code.

“The security of Texans and the sovereignty of the state has been threatened by the deadly activities of transnational cartels operating throughout the State of Texas and the United States,” the legislation states. “Many Texans have lost the peaceful use and enjoyment of their properties due to criminal activities along the border.”

Outlined in the bill is the impact that fentanyl has had on the United States, which makes its way into the country through the southern border. According to the National Safety Council nonprofit, there were over 67,000 preventable fentanyl deaths that occurred in 2021. In 2020, this figure was over 53,000 deaths.

“The Legislature, acting with the Governor, has the solemn duty to protect and defend the citizens of Texas, and maintain the sovereignty of Texas borders,” the legislation states.

“The crisis happening at our border can’t be overstated,” Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, wrote on Twitter. “The crisis happening at our border can’t be overstated. Over just the past few days, we’ve seen a large group of migrants appear to rush a port of entry in El Paso, U.S. Border Patrol agents rescue a family with 2 infants on the Rio Grande River & Mexico’s president falsely claim that his country plays no role in the fentanyl crisis that’s killed tens of thousands here in the U.S. Meanwhile, D.C. continues to do nothing. The message is clear, Texans: We are on our own, & we want solutions for securing our border."

Republican state Rep. Matt Schaefer, who introduced the legislation, said in a tweet that “the Texas Border Protection Unit will be an organization of professional men and women hired/trained under the authority of the Dept of Public Safety to protect Texans. Many will be licensed peace officers, others trained and specifically authorized by the Governor to make lawful arrests. Exactly as the Nat’l Guard and DPS operate now under Operation Lone Star.”

According to Catholic News Agency, Texas state Sen. Brian Birdwell, a Republican, introduced similar legislation in the Senate.

Last month, a press release from Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) office said that the implementation of Operation Lone Star has led to over 350,000 illegal immigration apprehensions. This month, Townhall reported how up to 1,000 illegal immigrants attempted to storm into El Paso, Texas from Juarez, Mexico through the Paso del Norte International Bridge, forcing U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Mexican military to shutdown public access for hours.