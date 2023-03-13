Is This the Man to Beat Joe Manchin?
Biden Weighs in on the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
2024 Candidates: The Good, The Bad, And The Pointless
Biden Says Americans 'Should Feel Confident' After Biggest Bank Failures Since 2008
Top Executive for Silicon Valley Bank's UK Branch Spent A Lot of Time...
Oh, So That's Why Biden Isn't Jumping to Ban TikTok
Did This Oscar Winner Take a Swipe at Don Lemon?
Oh, So That's the Key Position Silicon Valley Bank Did Not Fill For...
Democrats View Their Base As Morons (And They Might Be Right)
Governor Noem Should Be Applauded for Vetoing CBDC Bill
Enough of the Left's ‘Threats to Democracy’ Rhetoric
Crime and Punishment at Dartmouth
Lock the Clock, Time to End the Madness
Keep Government Out of Our Kitchens; The Gas Stove Ban is Heating Up
Tipsheet

Illegal Immigrants Attempt to Storm Into the US

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  March 13, 2023 8:45 AM
@BillFOXLA

Up to 1,000 illegal immigrants attempted to storm into El Paso, Texas from Juarez, Mexico on Sunday through the Paso del Norte International Bridge, forcing U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Mexican military to shutdown public access for hours.

The large group at first made it past Mexican officials on their side of the bridge but were stopped when CBP placed barricades and stationed officers in riot gear to block their path.

The bridge was eventually cleared of the group with the help from the Mexican military.

Recommended

2024 Candidates: The Good, The Bad, And The Pointless Kurt Schlichter

The bridge is one of the ports of entry used by Americans and Mexicans to legally enter the United States and Mexico in the El Paso-Juarez region. Many rely on the bridge to go to work or to school.

Despite the Biden administration using the CBP One app, there are still tens of thousands of migrants waiting in Mexico who are unable to secure appointments to be legally allowed through ports of entry. While it is not clear what prompted the mass attempt on Sunday, it is possible the group was made up of people who were tired of waiting in Mexico.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

2024 Candidates: The Good, The Bad, And The Pointless Kurt Schlichter
The American Church Has Arrived at a Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego Moment Cliff Nichols
Oh, So That's Why Biden Isn't Jumping to Ban TikTok Spencer Brown
Oh, So That's the Key Position Silicon Valley Bank Did Not Fill For Eight Months Matt Vespa
Top Executive for Silicon Valley Bank's UK Branch Spent A Lot of Time Pushing Wokeism Matt Vespa
More Evidence that the World Is Losing Its Mind Michael Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
2024 Candidates: The Good, The Bad, And The Pointless Kurt Schlichter