Tipsheet

New York AG Letitia James to Host Drag Queen Story Hour for Children

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 15, 2023 11:15 AM

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) will host a drag queen story hour for children in Manhattan this month, along with several other locally-elected Democrats. 

According to the New York Post, the event on March 19 is co-sponsored by Drag Story Hour NYC, a nonprofit organization that receives federal funding that “enables them to send drag performers to public schools and libraries to interact with children as young as 3.”

On Instagram, James boasted that she is “proud” to host the four-hour long event.

Ashley St. Clair, who is on the board of advisors of the New York Republican Club, pointed out that the event is being funded by tax dollars at an LGBTQ+ center.

“Your tax dollars are hard at work grooming kids!” she wrote.

The Post noted that drag queen story events have been held at public libraries in New York City since 2017 and have sparked backlash and protests. Some states, like Tennessee and Arkansas, have created legislation to work to either restrict or put an end to these kinds of events altogether. 

Tags: LGBT

