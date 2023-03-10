New Bill Bans China From Another Valuable American Resource
Chuck Schumer Does Something Sane
House Unanimously Passes Bill Forcing Intelligence Czar to Declassify All Docs on COVID
GOP Gov Wasn't Buying NBC News Host's Attack on Fox News
WaPo's Hilarious Op-Ed About Baseball and Ron DeSantis
Here's What the Freedom Caucus Wants to See Before They'll Raise the Debt...
The Second Largest Bank Failure in U.S. History Has Many Worried
Commerce Secretary: The US Does Not Want to 'Decouple from China'
Guardian Columnist Has an Insane Take About the Media's Treatment of Ron DeSantis
Watch: Team Townhall Blasts Biden's Budget
Mexican President Attacks Republicans, Threatening to Interfere With U.S. Elections
New Poll Shows Americans’ Thoughts on Transgender Athletes Competing Against Women
A Look Into the Trans Activist Couple Arrested for Assaulting a GOP Lawmaker...
Members of Congress Hold Ceremony on Nullification of D.C.’s Soft-on-Crime Bill
Tipsheet

PA Bill Would Force Parents to Take Vaccine Education Course for Seeking Religious Exemptions

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 10, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Ted Jackson

Democrats in Pennsylvania proposed a bill that would require parents seeking a school vaccine exemption to complete an approved “vaccine education” course.

A copy of Senate Bill 390 was posted to Twitter by Pennsylvania mother and parental rights advocate Megan Brock. The legislation says that parents who choose to seek vaccine exemptions for their children on religious or moral grounds need to review “scientifically accepted information prescribed by the Department of Health.”

“The objection shall be on a form developed by the Department of Health that includes a certification by a person authorized to administer immunizations within this Commonwealth,” the two-page legislation adds.

According to Fox News, current law only requires parents to write a signed letter explaining why they are seeking a vaccine exemption. Brock said in an interview with the outlet that the legislation is the Democrats’ latest push to control children. 

“I think that there is a real push right now in Pennsylvania, across this country, from Democrats to control our children and to control the decisions we make for our children,” she said. 

“It’s an attack on parental rights, it’s an attack on religious freedom,” she continued, adding that “there’s no reason that any person should have to give an explanation or attend an education session to explain a religious decision they made on behalf of their children.”

Recommended

Here's How Elise Stefanik Turned the FBI Director Into a Stammering Mess Spencer Brown

According to Fox, Pennsylvania Democratic State Sen. Judith Schwank said that the legislation can “enhance health safety while maintaining our tradition of respect for religious beliefs and moral convictions by making sure parents receive accurate medical information before granting exemptions.”

Tags: PARENTAL RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How Elise Stefanik Turned the FBI Director Into a Stammering Mess Spencer Brown
The Second Largest Bank Failure in U.S. History Has Many Worried Spencer Brown
A Look Into the Trans Activist Couple Arrested for Assaulting a GOP Lawmaker and Police Mia Cathell
There's Been a Strange Twist in the Story of the Four Americans Who Were Kidnapped in Mexico Spencer Brown
Mitch McConnell Is Really Getting Much, Much Worse Kurt Schlichter
'This Can't Be Real': Twitter Users Can't Believe What the IRS Wants Reported Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's How Elise Stefanik Turned the FBI Director Into a Stammering Mess Spencer Brown