Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Was Attacked by ‘Insane’ Woman in Restaurant

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 28, 2023 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) said that she was “attacked” in a restaurant by an “insane” woman who was “completely out of control” on Monday night.

“I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women [sic] and screamed at by her adult son,” Greene said in a tweet. “They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views.”

“People used to respect others even if they had different views,” she wrote. “But not anymore. Our country is gone.”

Nick Dyer, Greene’s deputy chief of staff, said that they were working on preparation for committee hearings when the incident occurred (via NBC News):

After a woman finished dinner, she came over to their table and "introduced herself politely at first" before she "started berating" Greene, he said, adding that the woman's adult son began "screaming expletives at the top of his lungs" and came closer to the table.

"I had to get in between him and the table because I had no clue what he’d do," Dyer said, adding that the son continued screaming while his mother "continued to berate" Greene.

Dyer said restaurant staff eventually demanded that the woman and her son leave. They "apologized" and moved the staff to a more private table." Police were not called, according to Dyer.

Dyer did not specify the restaurant where the incident occurred. "The congresswoman deserves to be able to eat at a restaurant in peace. And giving the location would only make the restaurant a target and encourage people to look for her there," he said.

Earlier this month, Democrat Rep. Angie Craig (MN) was attacked in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building, which Townhall covered. In an interview after the incident, she revealed that she was “assault No. 13 on his record.”

