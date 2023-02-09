Democrat Congresswoman Attacked in Her D.C. Apartment Building

Democrat Rep. Angie Craig (MN) was attacked on Thursday morning in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building, according to a statement from her office.

“This morning, around 7:15 a.m., Rep. Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment in Washington DC. Rep. Craig defended herself from the attack and suffered bruising but is otherwise physically okay,” the statement said. Craig called the police as the assailant left the scene.

Statement by Rep. Angie Craig's Chief of Staff: pic.twitter.com/YHXKJkuK42 — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) February 9, 2023

Craig was first elected to represent Minnesota’s 2nd congressional district in 2018. The statement said, “no evidence that the incident was politically motivated.”

According to a copy of the police report obtained by Fox News, Craig told police that the male suspect was “acting erratic” in the lobby of her apartment building “as if he was under the influence” of “an unknown substance.”

Craig said “good morning” to the man before she entered the elevator. He also entered the elevator and reportedly began doing push-ups before punching Craig “on the chin area of her face” and grabbing her neck. Craig threw her hot coffee on the man and escaped before officers arrived. Reportedly, two officers who canvassed the scene did not find the suspect.