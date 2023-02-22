Even the Libs Have Questions About the Juror Wanting to Indict Trump
Biden Had Another Stairs Incident
So, There Was a Fire at Nuclear Security Facility in Tennessee on Wednesday
NPR Laying Off 10 Percent of Its Workforce
Erin Brockovich on East Palestine Train Crash: This Is a Nightmare
NBC News Is Put on Blast By DeSantis
Texas A&M University Displays the Destructive Results of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion P...
New Undercover Video Shows How Texas Teachers Are Handling CRT Ban
Biden's DOJ Targets Pro-Lifers By Charging 8 People
Polls Soar In Support of Nikki Haley After Launching Her 2024 Presidential Campaign
Trump Does Biden's Job and Visits Ohio Town Where Train Derailment Spilled Toxic...
New Poll Claims Biden’s Approval Rating Is Improving After the State of the...
Family Files Lawsuit Claiming Clinic Pressured Teenager Into Getting an Abortion
Media Taps Maple Syrup Climate Crisis – As Production Sets Records
Tipsheet

Tulsi Gabbard Visits East Palestine

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 22, 2023 5:45 PM

This week, former Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced that she would visit East Palestine, Ohio to see firsthand the aftermath of the train derailment that devastated the community. 

“Flew in tonight, headed to East Palestine.  Came to see firsthand what [Joe] Biden & [Pete] Buttigieg refuse to,” Gabbard wrote on Twitter, pointing out that Biden promised more funding for Ukraine and not for Ohio.

In an video posted on Gabbard’s Instagram story, she showed how the railroad tracks are roughly 50 yards from people’s homes. 

“When you think about the danger of what we just saw with the catastrophe – this toxic catastrophe – here in East Palestine because of this train derailment, and, we understand that there are now estimated 1,700 train derailments across the country…” Gabbard explained. She later said that she can still “smell” the derailment that occurred this month. 

Recommended

Biden Had Another Stairs Incident Katie Pavlich

“Even if people are okay right now, we have no idea what the long-term effects are going to be,” Gabbard said as she drove around the community. President Joe Biden and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg have yet to visit East Palestine.

“It’s understandable that people are still so concerned, especially being told there’s nothing to worry about.” Gabbard said.

This month, Gabbard slammed the Biden administration for refusing to visit East Palestine after the train derailment. 

“They’re there and they’re not paying attention to them because they don’t care. They see themselves as masters and they see the rest of us as adversaries and subjects. The American people are basically an afterthought,” she said. “More and more people are suffering, begging for help and still those in power showing they really don’t care. They care more about themselves.”

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Had Another Stairs Incident Katie Pavlich
Alleged Pedophiles in Lovers' Quarrel Could Turn on Each Other Mia Cathell
Nurse Who's Been Masking and Jabbed Multiple Times Devastated by Recent COVID Test Matt Vespa
Texas A&M University Displays the Destructive Results of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Programs Brad Slager
Even the Libs Have Questions About the Juror Wanting to Indict Trump Katie Pavlich
What the Hell Is This Update Regarding the Grand Jury Probe on 2020 Election Interference? Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Biden Had Another Stairs Incident Katie Pavlich