Tipsheet

Students Reportedly Banned From Photographing ‘Trans’ Teacher With Giant Prosthetic Breasts

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 16, 2022 11:15 AM
Twitter/RamboJohnJ22

Students at a high school in Canada have been reportedly banned from snapping pictures with their phones of a “transgender” teacher who made headlines for wearing “z-size” fake breasts to school. 

Students at Halton School District near Toronto have been “threatened with suspension” for taking photos of the male teacher, Kayla Lemieux, who previously went by Kerry Lemieux, according to the New York Post.

Townhall covered in September that the school district came out in defense of Lemieux after photos surfaced of the teacher donning gigantic prosthetic breasts on school grounds. Lemieux began identifying as a woman last year, multiple outlets pointed out. 

After the photos circulated, the school district issued a statement claiming that it is “committed to establishing and maintaining a safe, caring, inclusive, equitable environment for all students and staff” and added that “gender identity and gender expression are protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code.”

A parent whose name was not published told the Toronto Sun that “Lemieux gets a personal escort (and) protection everywhere he goes.” The Sun added that the school district “made protecting her [Lemieux’s] rights a priority” and “it seems they have no answer on how to deal with Lemieux.”

Despite this, taking pictures of Lemieux reportedly goes against the district’s technology policy for students. 

“It is routine practice for students to obtain permission of any subject at any time (including other students, staff or any person) before capturing, using and transmitting images or video. This policy helps guide that standard courtesy across our board,” Heather Francey, the school board spokesperson, told The Sun.

Late last month, Lemieux made headlines for appearing in a skydiving video with a male porn star. According to Daily Mail, The pron star reportedly said that he thought it was a “challenge” due to Lemieux’s weight and breast size.

“I had no idea I was taking the controversial transgender school teacher until they showed up to the drop zone,” he told Daily Mail in an interview, adding that  “'I’m not a fan of trans activism or Kayla’s behavior at the school.”

Tags: WOKENESS

