School District Defends Biological Male 'Trans' Teacher Wearing Large Prosthetic Breasts to Class

Sep 20, 2022
Source: Richard Alan Hannon/The Advocate via AP

A school district in Ontario, Canada, came out in defense of a biological male “transgender” teacher in the district who is donning massive prosthetic breasts at school. 

Pictures and videos of the teacher, "Kayla Lemieux," began circulating on social media this week. Reportedly, Lemieux teaches at a high school and began identifying as a woman last year, according to The Post Millennial.

Chloe Cole, an ex-transgender teenager activist, posted an email from the school district that was sent to parents of Lemieux’s students to her 42,000 Twitter followers.

“We are aware of discussion on social media and in the media regarding Oakville Trafalgar High School. We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate to our community that we are committed to establishing and maintaining a safe, caring, inclusive, equitable environment for all students and staff,” the email said. 

“Oakville Trafalgar High School recognizes the rights of students, staff, parents/guardians, and community members to equitable treatment without discrimination based upon gender identity and gender expression,” it continued. “Gender identity and gender expression are protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code.”

Cole pointed out that Lemieux's style choices violate the school's dress code.

The Post Millennial reported that Oakville Trafalgar High School is part of the Halton District School Board (HDSB). The school board has a policy protecting "community members who identify as, or are perceived as Two-Spirit, Queer, trans, Non-Binary, Intersex, and those who are questioning their sexual orientation and/or gender identity(ies)."

Tucker Carlson discussed the teacher, whose name reportedly is Stephen Hannah, on his show this week.

“Recently, Hannah decided to dress like a woman. More precisely, as a gross caricature of a woman, not a real woman, but a kind of like nomadically inflated Marilyn Monroe look-alike,” he said.

“As part of his costume, Hannah strapped on a pair of gigantic prosthetic breasts, each the size of a ten-pound watermelon. We’re not exaggerating here, they’re visible from at least a hundred yards away, if not from space.”

Carlson added that Hanna’s costume is based on “the style of Japanese internet pornography.”

“Stephen Hanna is enlisting other people’s children in his sexual fantasies,” Carlson said. “There’s no question about it…this guy is a pervert. He should not be within 500 yards of children. Period. He’s a threat to children.”

