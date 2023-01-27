WA Health Department Censored Criticism of Its Woke ‘Transmasculine’ Cervical Cancer Campaign

The Washington State Department of Heath reportedly censored responses to a tweet that urged “transmasculine persons with a cervix” to receive a cancer screening at an “LGBTQ-welcoming provider.”

On Jan. 13, the WA Department of Health shared the tweet, completely omitting the word “woman” and replacing it with woke, gender inclusive language on the topic of cervical cancer.

Transmasculine persons with a cervix should talk to their doctor about #CervicalCancer screening and the #HPVvax. Find a LGBTQ-welcoming provider at https://t.co/b91Rqk8MZU pic.twitter.com/4ZpX6NZbKS — WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) January 13, 2023

Several users pointed out that the cervical cancer campaign had erased women entirely.

This is mental illness. — Jeremy Knauff (@jeremyknauff) January 14, 2023

This is a joke. — Cory Procter (@CoryProcter) January 14, 2023

“Transmasculine persons with a cervix”



You mean women? — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 🍥 (@kangminjlee) January 14, 2023

According to the conservative, Seattle-based Jason Rantz Show, the DOH hid dozens of responses that were criticizing the ad. After Rantz inquired about the decision to hide the comments, the DOH reportedly unhid the comments.

“Some responses are undoubtedly vulgar,” Rantz wrote, “but many are simply pointing out that women exist, an ironic statement to make to a Democrat-run department filled with partisans who previously fought for women’s rights.”

A WA DOH spokesperson told the show that “comments with offensive content were hidden by staff over the weekend. Upon second review and evaluation, several comments which were originally hidden were unhidden, while comments which violated our policy have remained hidden.”

According to the New York Post, a “transmasculine” person refers to a biological woman “whose gender identity is partially or fully masculine and differs from the sex the person had or was identified as having at birth.”

“Raising awareness about the importance of cervical screenings is important. But an awareness campaign that they know will illicit mockery doesn’t help the cause,” Rantz said.