White House Won't Rule Out Tapping Strategic Oil Reserve...Again
A Supreme Disappointment
RNC's Election Day
The Showdown Over the RNC Chair Is Over
How A&W Restaurants Had a Little Fun Over M&Ms' Decision to Yank Its...
The Police Bodycam Footage of the Pelosi Home Invasion Is Out. Here's What...
O'Keefe Scoops and Shames the Mainstream Media...Again
The One Story the Media and Big Tech Are Trying to Deep-Six
Don't Put Support for Life on Life Support
Will Dave McCormick Have a Better Chance in 2024?
Masterpiece Cakeshop Baker Loses Appeal Over Gender-Transition Cake
Matt Gaetz Introduces 'PENCIL Act' Targeting Adam Schiff's Ability to See Classified Info
Idaho Victim’s Mother Feels ‘Betrayed’ by Attorney Representing Murder Suspect
Flying High: Re-Elected Brian Kemp's Job Approval in Georgia Soars, Further Repudiating Sm...
Tipsheet

WA Health Department Censored Criticism of Its Woke ‘Transmasculine’ Cervical Cancer Campaign

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 27, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Armando Franca

The Washington State Department of Heath reportedly censored responses to a tweet that urged “transmasculine persons with a cervix” to receive a cancer screening at an “LGBTQ-welcoming provider.”

On Jan. 13, the WA Department of Health shared the tweet, completely omitting the word “woman” and replacing it with woke, gender inclusive language on the topic of cervical cancer. 

Several users pointed out that the cervical cancer campaign had erased women entirely. 

According to the conservative, Seattle-based Jason Rantz Show, the DOH hid dozens of responses that were criticizing the ad. After Rantz inquired about the decision to hide the comments, the DOH reportedly unhid the comments.

“Some responses are undoubtedly vulgar,” Rantz wrote, “but many are simply pointing out that women exist, an ironic statement to make to a Democrat-run department filled with partisans who previously fought for women’s rights.”

A WA DOH spokesperson told the show that “comments with offensive content were hidden by staff over the weekend. Upon second review and evaluation, several comments which were originally hidden were unhidden, while comments which violated our policy have remained hidden.”

According to the New York Post, a “transmasculine” person refers to a biological woman “whose gender identity is partially or fully masculine and differs from the sex the person had or was identified as having at birth.” 

“Raising awareness about the importance of cervical screenings is important. But an awareness campaign that they know will illicit mockery doesn’t help the cause,” Rantz said.

Tags: WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Police Bodycam Footage of the Pelosi Home Invasion Is Out. Here's What It Shows. Matt Vespa
CA Dems Have Found a New Way to Punish Its Residents Matt Vespa
The Showdown Over the RNC Chair Is Over Matt Vespa
Pfizer Director Loses It When Confronted by Project Veritas About Vaccine Statements Leah Barkoukis
O'Keefe Scoops and Shames the Mainstream Media...Again Larry O'Connor
A Supreme Disappointment Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Police Bodycam Footage of the Pelosi Home Invasion Is Out. Here's What It Shows. Matt Vespa