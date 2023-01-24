DeSantis Makes a Major Move Against Unions During School Choice Week
It's Official: Fauci Leaves NIH
Oh, So Mike Pence Had Classified Documents Too
Our Great FBI Just Had a Former Top Intel Official Busted for Money...
Biden's 'Jim Crow 2.0' Lie About Georgia's Election Law Just Got Shredded to...
Gavin Newsom's Lastest Attack Against the Second Amendment Is Dripping With Irony
If There Isn't a Deep State, Why Does the Deep State Keep Acting...
MTG Had Some Big News for Tucker Carlson About Antifa
Joe Scarborough Has Some Thoughts About Boosters After Getting COVID
Biden Calls for 'Assault Weapons Ban' After Latest Mass Shooting
UPDATE: Shocking New Details in NYC Subway Assault of Fox Meteorologist, With New...
Iowa Lawmakers Pass Gov. Reynolds’ School Choice Plan
Trans Woman Found Guilty of Raping Two Women Before Transitioning
Flashback: Now Refusing to Negotiate, Biden Famously Led Previous Debt Ceiling Talks
Tipsheet

Seattle Morgue Running Out of Room for Fentanyl Overdose Victims

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 24, 2023 2:45 PM
Twitter/Port Director Michael W. Humphries

A morgue in Seattle, Washington is reportedly running out of space for the bodies of people who pass away from fentanyl overdoses. 

According to KOMO News, the Seattle-King County morgue is regularly surpassing its available space because of the overdoses. 

Dr. Faisal Kahn, the director of Public Health Seattle and King County, said that preliminary data shows 2022 will set a “heartbreaking record” for overdose deaths, particularly among the homeless population.

“Much of it is driven by fentanyl unfortunately. People do not realize they are taking fentanyl because it can be made to look like cocaine or prescription pills," Kahn reportedly told the King County Board of Health (KOMO News):

Health department data shows 1,017 total overdose death in King County in 2022, a 43% increase over 2021 when the county recorded 709 overdose deaths. For comparison, in 2013 the King County Health Department registered 318 overdose deaths.

"We have options for temporary morgue surge capacity when our census count gets high, including storing decedents on autopsy gurneys and partnerships with funeral homes. We’re exploring longer-term options for adding more capacity," King County Public Health officials wrote in a statement to KOMO. “While the increase in fatal overdoses is a driving factor in our morgue capacity issue, it’s not the only source. Even prior to the recent rise in fatal overdoses we were facing capacity issues due to the increased volume of deaths in conjunction with King County’s rapid population growth."

The county maintains a public overdose data dashboard on its website, which includes fentanyl overdose trends. In 2022, an average of 57 people died in King County from fentanyl overdoses each month.

According to King 5, at least 35 people have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since the beginning of 2023.

The New York Post noted that Khan anticipated that the city’s 2022 fentanyl death count will be “more than triple” the amount three years ago. And last month, the Drug Enforcement Agency said that it seized enough fentanyl to kill every American in 2022. The fentanyl doses are “primarily trafficked by the Mexican Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels.”

Last month, Townhall reported how a baby “barely survived” after ingesting fentanyl at a playground in San Francisco. It is unknown how the baby came into contact with the substance. But, a firefighter who came to the scene recognized the signs of an overdose and administered Narcan to the child before he was transported to the hospital.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

UPDATE: Shocking New Details in NYC Subway Assault of Fox Meteorologist, With New Suspect Photo Released Guy Benson
TAPES: We Investigated a Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring. Here's What We Found. Mia Cathell
MTG Had Some Big News for Tucker Carlson About Antifa Julio Rosas
Joe Scarborough Has Some Thoughts About Boosters After Getting COVID Julio Rosas
Who's More Irrational -- The Religious or the Irreligious? Dennis Prager
Oh, So Mike Pence Had Classified Documents Too Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
UPDATE: Shocking New Details in NYC Subway Assault of Fox Meteorologist, With New Suspect Photo Released Guy Benson