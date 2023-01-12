Firearm Sales Spiked in Illinois Before Gun Control Law Took Effect

Gun sales in Illinois reportedly saw an uptick before Democrats enacted a gun control law that bans sporting rifles and other so-called “assault weapons.”

As Townhall reported, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, signed a bill into law banning what he described as “assault weapons,” as well as high-capacity magazines and “rapid-firing” devices. This law came in response to a mass shooting last year in Highland Park near Chicago.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at Maxon Shooter’s Supplies in Des Plaines, Illinois, handgun sales doubled and rifle sales were 10 times what they were over the past year in the days leading up to the gun ban.

“There’s been quite a rush of people trying to get in under the wire,” store owner Dan Eldridge told the outlet. “Obviously, the law-abiding gun owners are concerned. And they’re voting with their wallets.”

Eldridge is the president of a state association of gun owners, and told the Sun-Times that he will hold onto his “now-illegal stock” in hopes that he can sell it again. He said that the law is unconstitutional, and plans to file a lawsuit against it.

“The gun-rights people are going to win,” he said. “The law infringes on constitutionally protected activity.”

Elridge shared that the last time he saw a “rush” to buy guns at his store was in 2020 during the Black Lives Matter riots.

And, sheriffs in parts of the state said that they will not enforce the ban.

According to Chicago outlet Fox 32, McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman said that his office will not enforce the law, describing it as a “clear violation of the Second Amendment.”

“Part of my duties that I accepted upon being sworn into office was to protect the rights provided to all of us in the Constitution,” Tadelman said in the statement. “The right to keep and bear arms for defense of life, liberty and property is regarded as an inalienable right by the people.”

Several other county sheriffs shared that they will not enforce the law, noting that it clearly violates the U.S. Constitution, KSDK reported.

Last month, Townhall reported how firearm sales in Oregon increased following an extreme gun control measure that narrowly passed in the midterm elections. Oregon Measure 114 would require a permit and hands-on safety training and fingerprinting provided by law enforcement to buy a gun. In addition, the measure would prohibit the sale of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammo. It would not be illegal to own a gun without a permit, but a permit would be required by law to purchase one.

Similar to Illinois, sheriffs in Oregon came forward stating that they would not enforce the law as it is a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

“This is a terrible law for gunowners, crime victims, and public safety,” Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said in a statement when the law took effect. “I want to ensure anything we do or don’t do will not hinder gunowners’ rights to purchase firearms, intentionally or unintentionally.”