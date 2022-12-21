Kevin McCarthy Will Reportedly Oppose the $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Bill
Manu Raju the Ukraine Lobbyist
Liberal Writer Bodies Liz Cheney As January 6 Committee Ends
How the Omnibus Bill Threatens Family Planning and Benefits the Democrat's Socialist Plan
Why Is It That Pelosi's Home Had Not Received a Proper Security Assessment...
Read It: Bombshell Report Outlining Security Failures on January 6th
Transgender ‘Pervert’ Reportedly Arrested After Months on the Run
By Voting for the Omnibus, Conservatives Would Be Endorsing Mass Illegal Immigration
Liberal Constitutional Attorney Alan Dershowitz: Jan 6. Criminal Referral Is 'Unconstituti...
Texas National Guard Stops Illegal Crossings into El Paso
Pelosi Compares Zelensky to Winston Churchill Ahead of Speech to Congress
Democrat Governor, AG Urge Lawmakers to Pass Several Gun Control Measures
All the Presidents' Insurrections
What French Doctors Found in This 88-Year-Old Left Them 'Shell-Shocked'
Democrats Continue to Be in Disarray Over 2024 Primary Schedule
Tipsheet

Transgender ‘Pervert’ Reportedly Arrested After Months on the Run

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 21, 2022 4:45 PM
LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

A biological male who identifies as a transgender woman who was wanted for indecent exposure in women’s changing rooms in Los Angeles has been arrested after 15 months on the run, according to Daily Mail.

The suspect, 53-year-old Darren Merager, is reportedly a convicted sex criminal who now identifies as a woman. Merager was charged with five felony counts of indecent exposure for the two changing room incidents, one of which occurred at a spa in front of an underage girl. And, Merager has a history of committing other crimes (via Daily Mail):

Merager's apparent ruse first made headlines in June, when a female patron at Wi Spa posted a video to social media that showed her complaining to staff a man had exposed his penis to her and others - including a young girl - in the women's section.

'It’s okay for a man to go into the women’s section, show his penis around the other women, young little girls — underage — in your spa?' the frustrated woman, who is reportedly being treated as one of the victims in the case, can be heard asking staff in the clip. 

'He’s a man! He is a man!' The three-and-a-half-minute video was promptly reposted across social media and soon went viral - forcing Wi Spa to address the incident, with staffers saying they stood behind Merager and her alleged gender identity.

As attention around the spa incident grew, police became aware that Merager was wanted for another incident in a women’s changing room at a pool (via Daily Mail):

The alleged altercation, according to police, was eerily similar to the occurrence at the spa, and saw Merager labeled a fugitive from the law after she failed to address the indecent exposure charges leveled against her after the incident - of which there were six.

Merager was arrested and booked by the Los Angeles Police this month for the incidents that occurred at the spa and at a pool. Police filed more charges against him following a three-month investigation. Merager reportedly faces 11 charges total and accessed women’s changing spaces using his “gender identity” as a transgender woman.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Liberal Writer Bodies Liz Cheney As January 6 Committee Ends Matt Vespa
Chip Roy Explains Why the 'Swamp GOP' Is Working With Democrats Instead of Republicans Spencer Brown
Former WHO Directors Slam Organization’s Harm Reduction Stance, And with Good Cause Martin Cullip
Read It: Bombshell Report Outlining Security Failures on January 6th Spencer Brown
Liberal Constitutional Attorney Alan Dershowitz: Jan 6. Criminal Referral Is 'Unconstitutional' Rebecca Downs
The Latest January 6 Development Puts FBI in Embarrassing Situation Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Liberal Writer Bodies Liz Cheney As January 6 Committee Ends Matt Vespa