The Recount in Rep. Lauren Boebert's District Is Complete

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert officially won her second term in the U.S. House of Representatives this week after a mandatory recount in her state confirmed that she won her race in the 2022 midterm elections.

Overall, Boebert defeated her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by 546 votes, according to The Hill. Boebert reshared a tweet of a press release from Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, stating that there was “no change” in the outcome in Colorado’s 3rd congressional district in the election.

Big BIG congrats to @laurenboebert @RepBoebert AGAIN! Official certification!!!

They threw the kitchen sink at her but all the hard work from her supporters really paid off. pic.twitter.com/DZZel5E8CE — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) December 13, 2022

Griswold shared that the results were confirmed.

The recount of Congressional District 3 has concluded, and confirmed the election’s results. — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) December 13, 2022

Boebert celebrated her victory in a video shared on Twitter.

“Since the day I announced I was running for Congress, this has been about doing everything I can to help our country get back on track and put a hard stop to the Left’s move towards socialism,” she said in the video. “I know in my heart this is a worthy mission.”

All of the counties completed their recounts, and confirmed we've won this race.



Republicans have been entrusted with the majority and we must now prove we can take the temperature down in DC by leading not only with strength but grace. pic.twitter.com/EH80Egq9UH — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 12, 2022

Earlier this month, Griswold confirmed that there would be a mandatory recount in the race because of the small margin between both candidates, Boebert’s 50.08 percent of the vote to Frisch’s 49.92 percent. Frisch conceded the race after these results.

“The results of the District 3 race reinforce the fact that every vote matters,” Griswold said in a statement. “Colorado voters have made their voices heard, and I am ordering this recount in accordance with Colorado law to confirm the will of the voters.”



