Elementary School Teacher Says It's 'Enjoyable' to Confuse Children About Gender Identity

An elementary school teacher in Louisiana reportedly posted on Facebook that it is “enjoyable” to confuse students about gender identity.

The teacher, Blaine Banghart, teaches music at an elementary school and uses the prefix “Mx.” as opposed to “Mr.” or “Mrs.,” according to Fox News.

"The kids are all confused and asking why I have a mustache if I’m a girl, if I’m Mr. Banghart now, why am I trying to look like a boy, etc.," Banghart wrote in the post, adding that "I’m just ignoring these questions/redirecting, so I don’t get in trouble."

“Though some of the reactions are hurtful (I’m not mad- they’re kids and don’t mean harm), I’m mostly just enjoying all the confusion about 'what' I am. Wondering what they're going to do when I have the mustache AND a skirt later this week lol,” the teacher added.

Fox noted that parents discussed the teacher’s dress code and behavior in a school board meeting in March.

The Twitter account “Inside the Classroom” wrote that the teacher is a biological woman who has undergone transgender health services.

In a previous video, the teacher said that “preferred adjectives” are another form of “allyship” for LGBTQ+ people.

At the school board meeting in March, the time allotted for public comment evolved into “arguments and yelling over the dress code and this educator,” the Shreveport Times reported.

According to the Times, in January, Banghart posted a video on TikTok explaining that they couldn’t be “out” at work.

"Do not come up in my comments saying I am because I'm not. I live in Louisiana and it sucks here," Banghart reportedly said in the video.