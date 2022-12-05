Florida Doctor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Sedated Patients Found Dead

A Florida doctor who was accused of sexually assaulting multiple patients while they were sedated was found dead in what has been ruled a suicide, according to NBC News.

The Naples Police Department arrested Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, late last month after the department received complaints from women who were sexually battered while receiving cosmetic medical treatments from Salata at Pura Vida Medical Spa.

According to police, one victim was administered nitrous oxide. During the procedure, the drug wore off and the patient realized Salata was performing intercourse. The victim contacted police and submitted to a sexual assault examination, which was sent to a lab.

A second victim came forward and relayed a similar account as the first victim. Detectives collected sexual assault evidence which was also submitted to a lab.

Salata was arrested at his clinic on Nov. 21 on two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person. He was released on a $100,000 bond the following day and ordered to surrender his passport and wear a GPS monitor until his arraignment on Dec. 19, NBC added.

According to a police report obtained by the Naples Daily News, the victims who came forward were 51 and 73 years old.

Last week, an officer conducted a welfare check on Salata after his ankle monitor did not show movement for an extended period of time. The officer found Salata passed away in a ditch. A gun was found near his body, NBC added. The medical examiner ruled his death a suicide.

Salata’s medical spa offered Botox, fillers, fat reduction and vein treatment, among other services. He reportedly ran the business with his wife and she was at the office when his arrest occurred. She did not respond to NBC’s requests for comment.