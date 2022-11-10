Leftists Erupt After Trans Influencer Is Arrested and Held in Men’s Facility

A biological male transgender influencer who identifies as a woman was arrested this week and housed in a men’s jail in Florida. Leftists reacted just as you’d expect.

Nikita Dragun, 26, was reportedly arrested in Florida on Monday night on charges of battery of a police officer, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery, according to USA TODAY. Part of the affidavit reportedly stated that Dragun was “causing a disturbance” at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach, including walking around the hotel’s premises unclothed:

Dragun was informed by the hotel’s security personnel that her behavior was not allowed, per the affidavit, but she did not alter her conduct. The social media star also allegedly “intentionally threw water at a staff member.” Upon arriving at the scene, officers accompanied hotel security to Dragun’s room, where loud music was playing. The security guard told Dragun that her actions “needed to stop,” at the risk of being asked to “leave the property.” It was during this encounter that Dragun assaulted security and police with a water bottle, according to the affidavit. “The defendant closed the door on officers, and in a short time, opens it again and tells the security guard, ‘Do you want more?’ and proceeds to swing an open water bottle, causing the water to hit and spill on both the security guard Mr. Bazile and Officer Gonzalez.” Following the assault, Dragun was “immediately placed into custody by officers” and subsequently transferred to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for additional booking. Dragun was placed in a men’s jail unit while in custody, said Jack Ketsoyan, a representative for Dragun.

In a statement, Ketsoyan said that Dragun is “legally” female and that “this decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity.”

However, USA TODAY reported that the affidavit noted that Dragun “appears as female but would like to be recognized as male.”

The LGBTQ+ publication Out Magazine responded to the incident, calling it a “human rights violation” to house Dragun in a men’s facility.

“The fact that Dragun might have to spend five years being abused and tortured in a men’s prison for throwing a water bottle at a cop is ludicrous,” Out writer Mey Rude wrote. “However, no matter what crimes she’s committed, no woman deserves to be placed in a men’s prison[.]”

On Tuesday, Dragun appeared in front of a judge for a bail hearing and asked to be moved to a women’s facility. The judge responded to Dragun’s request by saying “I don’t make the rules.”

WATCH: Transgender social media influencer Nikita Dragun appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Tuesday following her arrest in Miami Beach. She asked Judge Mindy Glazer if she had to remain in the men's unit while in jail.



Full video and story here: https://t.co/xBT2njXayC pic.twitter.com/HdaqZlM3DJ — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) November 9, 2022

Left-wing celebrity blogger Perez Hilton responded to the news, calling it “disturbing and disappointing.”

“She was forced to stay with men in the county jail, the city jail, whatever jail,” he added. “Do you think it’s appropriate they made her stay with men?”

Other users called it “violent” and indicated that Dragun was in danger in the men’s jail.

Anyone happy to see Nikita arrested or in jail needs some serious help. It’s fucked up, violent, and not funny at all. — Eliel Cruz (@elielcruz) November 9, 2022

nikita dragun is facing a human rights violation by being put in a men’s jail — i don’t think that in this moment, whether or not you personally like her is the point — matt (@mattxiv) November 9, 2022

nikita dragun should not be in a men’s prison facility, as she is a woman. she should be in a facility where she’s safe and with other females facing legal consequences. — Parson James (@ParsonJames) November 10, 2022'

On Nov. 7, Dragun posted a tweet saying “I know I look like a Doll on the outside, but I still hit like a dude.”

bottom line. i see a man put hands on a woman. please “call the cops.” cus need u forget. i know i look like a Doll on the outside, but i still hit like a Dude. — Nikita Popstar Dragun (@NikitaDragun) November 7, 2022

According to several reports, Dragun was released on Wednesday and is “safe.”