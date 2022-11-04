Vote Against Every Democrat Everywhere
Tipsheet

Latest Polling Shows Who Missourians Favor Replacing Sen. Roy Blunt

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 06, 2022 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

A poll released Wednesday from SurveyUSA shows Missouri’s Republican Senate candidate Eric Schmitt defeating his opponent, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine.

The poll findings, which were conducted exclusively for several Missouri-based television stations, show Schmitt defeating Busch Valentine 50 percent to 41 percent. Six percent of respondents said they were still undecided. 

Among 7 percent of voters who said they already cast their ballot, Busch Valentine leads 67 percent to 30 percent. Of 70 percent of respondents who said they were “certain” to vote, Schmitt takes the lead 53 percent to 39 percent. Of the 23 percent of respondents who said they’re “almost certain” to vote, Schmitt leads 45 percent to 23 percent.

SurveyUSA pointed out that previous polling showed Schmitt winning the Senate race. 

Busch Valentine reportedly leads among respondents focused on healthcare and investigations into former President Donald Trump. Schmitt leads voters who said inflation and the economy are their top issues, as well as those focused on crime and illegal immigration. 

Other polls in recent weeks have shown that the economy and crime are top issues across the board for voters, rather than issues like abortion and Jan. 6.

SurveyUSA asked voters which issues will have the most influence on their vote in the Senate race. Thirty-six percent of respondents said inflation and the economy. Eighteen percent said abortion.

“This is the latest poll showing Missourians want a U.S. Senator who can empathize with the struggles many are facing in the Biden economy. Missouri voters are rejecting the entitled and out-of-touch Heiress Trudy Busch Valentine and her lies because they know she will be a rubber stamp for the Biden agenda,” Schmitt spokesperson Rich Chrismer told KY3 News.

In 2021, Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican, announced that he planned to retire and would not seek reelection.

SurveyUSA interviewed 1,200 Missouri adults. Of the adults, 991 were registered to vote and 791 were deemed “likely to vote” or already have their ballot for the election.

Tags: 2022 ELECTION MIDTERM ELECTION

