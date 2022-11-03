AOC's Meltdown Over Elon Musk Reaches a New Level
New Poll Spells Bad News for Longtime Democratic Senator
Axios: There's No Good News for Democrats Ahead of the Midterms
Expected Sentence of Illegal Immigrant Accused in Grisly Murder of NYC Mother Sparks...
What Will the Majority Republicans Do?
NBC News Historian Gives Unhinged Warning About GOP Winning the Midterms
U.S. Beauty Pageant Has Constitutional Right to Exclude Transgender Women, Court Rules
John Fetterman Flubs the Name of SCOTUS Decision He Claims to Want to...
Release of Major Poll Really Does Not Help Biden's Claims in Incendiary Speech
Detroit Free Press Calls Out Colbert Over False Claim About Tudor Dixon
Republican Senate Candidate Holds Double-Digit Lead Over Democratic Opponent: Poll
Arizona Dem Joins Calls for Katie Hobbs to Recuse Herself From Official Midterm...
CBS Reporter Tried to Corner Kari Lake on January 6. Her Response Was...
Yuma Border Patrol Agent Tells Mayorkas Exactly What He Thinks of His Handling...
Gas Prices Spike in Key Midterm States
Tipsheet

New Poll Spells Bad News for Longtime Democratic Senator

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 03, 2022 4:45 PM
Elaine Thompson

A new poll released this week shows the U.S. Senate race in Washington is neck-and-neck between Democratic incumbent Sen. Patty Murray and her opponent, Republican Tiffany Smiley.

The poll released by The Trafalgar Group on Saturday shows that 49.4 percent of 1,200 likely voters support Murray while 48.2 percent are in favor of Smiley. The poll has a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points. Less than 3 percent of voters said they were undecided.

Broken down by political party, 44.2 percent of respondents were Democrats, 33.4 percent were Republicans, and 22.4 percent said they belong to no party or “other.” 

In the survey, 46.9 percent of respondents were men and 53.1 percent were women. Over 80 percent were white.

Murray was first elected to the Senate in 1992. The New York Times published a report on Thursday showing that Murray is facing a “stiff challenge” from Smiley.

“We need Democrats to vote,” Murray told the Times. The report noted that she’s been trying to “ward off complacency” within her party. 

“We are a Democratic state,” Murray reportedly told a group at a “pro-choice, pro-Patty, pro-coffee” event at a local Seattle coffee shop. “If people vote.”

“Ms. Smiley has out-raised the incumbent senator and polls have tightened in recent weeks, rattling some Democrats,” the report added. Smiley would be the state’s first Republican senator in more than 20 years if she were to win. 

Reportedly, Democrats have considered Washington a “safely Democratic seat until this month.” Vice President Kamala Harris and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren have come out to rally supporters for the incumbent. 

Murray has focused on abortion on her campaign, though several polls have shown that abortion is not a top issue for voters.

Angela Dabb, a small business owner who is supporting Smiley, told the Times that “[Smiley’s] probably the one and only person in the state who can beat Patty Murray.”

Tags: 2022 ELECTION MIDTERM ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS Reporter Tried to Corner Kari Lake on January 6. Her Response Was Brilliant. Matt Vespa
Watch: The Painful Answers From John Fetterman Keep Piling Up Guy Benson
Axios: There's No Good News for Democrats Ahead of the Midterms Matt Vespa
Greta Thunberg Finally Admits What Climate Change Activism Is Really All About Katie Pavlich
Arizona Dem Joins Calls for Katie Hobbs to Recuse Herself From Official Midterm Duties Spencer Brown
Yuma Border Patrol Agent Tells Mayorkas Exactly What He Thinks of His Handling of the Border Crisis Julio Rosas
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
CBS Reporter Tried to Corner Kari Lake on January 6. Her Response Was Brilliant. Matt Vespa