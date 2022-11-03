Georgia Zoo Backtracks Gun Ban After Legal Threats

A zoo in Atlanta, Georgia backtracked its firearms ban following a threat of legal action from pro-Second Amendment groups.

In September, Zoo Atlanta announced a new rule that prohibited visitors from bringing guns onto the premises “in an effort to enhance and protect the safety of our team members, guests, and the animals in our care,” according to Channel 2 Action News. The zoo told the outlet that individuals and organizations questioned the legal grounds for the zoo’s move to ban guns.

“Zoo Atlanta continues to believe that its decision to prohibit carrying of guns onto Zoo Atlanta grounds is legally supportable and in the best interest of safety. At this time, however, Zoo Atlanta is choosing not to undergo the major distraction and expense of litigation, but will instead give public officials an opportunity to consider and address this issue,” the zoo said in a statement this week.

“In the meantime, and effective immediately, Zoo Atlanta’s weapons policy will revert to its original form, which allows guests to carry weapons as permitted by law. Zoo Atlanta recognizes and maintains the right to pursue further analysis of this policy,” it added. It did not specify which individuals and groups were questioning the zoo’s firearm ban policy.

In 2014, state law passed that prevents gun bans on public property in Atlanta. The zoo reportedly sits on property that is owned by the city.

According to Fox News, a local man has been challenging bans on people carrying firearms in certain parts of the city. It is not known if he was behind the legal threat that led the zoo to backtrack its policy.

This year, an Atlanta music festival was reportedly canceled over the state’s gun laws. A source told left-wing music publication Rolling Stone that it was because firearms are permitted in public parks in the city.