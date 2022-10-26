Catholic Voters Are Supporting Republicans in Battleground States, New Poll Shows

This month, Townhall covered how a poll showed that most Catholic voters do not think that President Joe Biden should run for reelection in 2024.

The poll results that were shared with Townhall found that 49 percent of Catholic voters supported Biden in the 2020 election, while 46.7 percent supported former President Donald Trump. If the 2022 midterms were held today, 48.7 percent of Catholic voters in the poll said they would support a Republican candidate and 44.7 percent would support a Democratic candidate.

This week, a new poll from EWTN News and RealClear Opinion Research showed that Republican support is prevalent among likely Catholic voters in several battleground states ahead of the midterm elections. Voters surveyed in the poll were asked about their views on President Biden, their respective Senate and Gubernatorial races, and the top issues which they are focused on. Across the board, respondents showed concerns over the economy and strong disapproval of President Biden’s job performance.

In Pennsylvania, 50.7 percent of Catholic voters support Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) for Senate while 45.2 percent support his Democratic opponent, John Fetterman. In the state, 39.3 percent of Catholic voters approve or strongly approve of Biden’s job performance while 56.5 percent say they disapprove or “strongly disapprove.”

In Arizona, 58.5 percent of Catholic voters consider “economy, jobs, inflation, rising interest rates” the most important issues facing the country today. Almost 60 percent of Ohio voters, 67 percent of Georgia voters and 64 percent of Nevada voters agreed with this.

Just over 52 percent of Catholic voters in Arizona support former news anchor Kari Lake, a Republican, for Governor, while 46.9 percent support her opponent Katie Hobbs, who is Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State.

In the Arizona Senate race, 51 percent support Blake Masters, a Republican, as opposed to 46.3 percent who support Democrat Mark Kelly. Only 39.5 percent of Catholic Arizona voters approve or strongly approve Biden’s job performance, while 58.5 percent of Catholic voters disapprove.

In Nevada, 55.6 percent of Catholic voters support Joe Lombardo (R) for Governor, while 34.2 percent expressed support for Steve Sisolak (D). A majority of Catholic voters, 56.7 percent, support former Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R) for Senate, while 36.4 percent support incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto (D). Over 60 percent said they disapprove or “strongly disapprove” of Biden’s job performance, while one-third of Catholic voters disapprove or “strongly disapprove.”

“As we approach the final weeks of the 2022 midterm elections, the views of Catholic voters in these pivotal six swing states are coming more into focus,” said Dr. Matthew Bunson, Executive Editor of EWTN News, said in a statement.

“Not only does the EWTN/Real Clear Opinion Research poll show general dissatisfaction with President Biden which appears to be influencing each state’s respective Senate and Gubernatorial races, but it shows that the main issue driving Catholic voters are, by and large, related to the economic uncertainty so many are experiencing,” he concluded.