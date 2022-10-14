Nearly 130,000 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Entered the U.S. Shelter System in 2022

Nearly 130,000 unaccompanied migrant children entered the United States’ government shelter system in fiscal year 2022, a record high, according to a Friday report from CBS News.

In 2021, federal shelters received 122,000 unaccompanied minors and led to “severe” overcrowding in border facilities, the report noted.

By law, the U.S. The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement is required to house unaccompanied migrant children who do not have legal immigration status until they turn 18. Or, the minors can be released to a sponsor, who is usually a relative, living in the U.S.

“Historically, the vast majority of minors received by the agency are migrant teenagers who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without their parents or legal guardians,” CBS reported.

“Federal officials along the U.S.-Mexico border processed migrants over 2 million times in fiscal year 2022, the highest level recorded by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Roughly a quarter of all migrant apprehensions involved repeat crossings by the same individuals,” the outlet added.

Julio reported this week that Chief Patrol Agent for the Yuma Sector Chris Clem revealed between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1, his agents apprehended more than 4,900 illegal immigrants from 36 different countries, with more than 120 of them being unaccompanied minors.

In September, Katie covered how for a year and a half, the Biden administration sent migrants via airplane to different states in the dead of night. In Tennessee, videos emerged of the airplanes transporting illegal immigrant children and putting them on buses. However, when Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) began transporting illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard and other “sanctuary cities,” the Left described it as “inhumane,” “shameful” and called it a “political stunt.”

KJP: "Using migrants as political pawns is shameful, is reckless, and just plain wrong...if these governors truly care about border security, they should ask Texas *governor* Ted Cruz...why [he] voted against...record funding for DHS." pic.twitter.com/H8sA9J6RWV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2022

As Katie noted, Jean-Pierre failed to mention the fact that the Biden administration had been sending immigrants on flights to other U.S. cities for over a year.

DOOCY TIME (from earlier -- wasn't at my desk when it aired): "Why is the administration flying thousands of migrants from the border to FL & NY in the middle of the night?"



Psaki: "Well I'm not sure that it's in the middle of the night, but let me tell you what's happening[.]" pic.twitter.com/HOjgU5fbho — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 19, 2021

FLASHBACK: Karine Jean-Pierre said that "it's very different" when Republican governors send illegal immigrants across the country as opposed to when the Biden administration does the same thing under the cover of night. pic.twitter.com/4viBnNQ53x — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2022

This week, reports indicated that schools in New York City are now bursting at the seams due to the amount of migrants who’ve arrived in the city. As Townhall noted, Mayor Eric Adams (D) said that it is going to cost $1 billion to handle the thousands of migrants in the so-called “sanctuary” city.