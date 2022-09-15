Illegal Immigration

KJP Fails to Mention Key Detail in New Outrage Over Bussed Illegal Immigrants

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 15, 2022 3:15 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre expressed outrage over moves by Republican governors to bus illegal immigrants to Democratic sanctuary cities. 

On Thursday morning, bus loads of illegal immigrants were dropped off at the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington D.C. On Wednesday night Martha's Vineyard declared a "humanitarian crisis" after 50 people were flown to the island and dropped off. 

In her lecture about morality and humanity Jean Pierre failed to mention that the Department of Homeland Security has been flying illegal immigrants to American communities around the country, dropping them off in the dead of night, for a year-and-a-half. 

New York

Planeloads of underage migrants are being flown secretly into suburban New York in an effort by President Biden’s administration to quietly resettle them across the region, The Post has learned.

The charter flights originate in Texas, where the ongoing border crisis has overwhelmed local immigration officials, and have been underway since at least August, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Tennessee

Tennessee lawmakers are expressing alarm after videos emerged showing airplanes quietly transporting unaccompanied illegal immigrant children into the state in the dead of night — after the state’s governor told the president last week not to bring them there.

In videos obtained by local station WRCB-TV Channel 3 Wednesday, multiple planes carrying the minors could be seen arriving at Wilson Air Center in Chattanooga in the middle of the night.

In another video posted Thursday, the children, who carried matching bags and appeared to be in their early teens, were put on buses staged on the tarmac.

Florida

