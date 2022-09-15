KJP Fails to Mention Key Detail in New Outrage Over Bussed Illegal Immigrants

Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre expressed outrage over moves by Republican governors to bus illegal immigrants to Democratic sanctuary cities.

On Thursday morning, bus loads of illegal immigrants were dropped off at the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington D.C. On Wednesday night Martha's Vineyard declared a "humanitarian crisis" after 50 people were flown to the island and dropped off.

KJP: "Using migrants as political pawns is shameful, is reckless, and just plain wrong...if these governors truly care about border security, they should ask Texas *governor* Ted Cruz...why [he] voted against...record funding for DHS." pic.twitter.com/H8sA9J6RWV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2022

In her lecture about morality and humanity Jean Pierre failed to mention that the Department of Homeland Security has been flying illegal immigrants to American communities around the country, dropping them off in the dead of night, for a year-and-a-half.

DOOCY TIME (from earlier -- wasn't at my desk when it aired): "Why is the administration flying thousands of migrants from the border to FL & NY in the middle of the night?"



Psaki: "Well I'm not sure that it's in the middle of the night, but let me tell you what's happening[.]" pic.twitter.com/HOjgU5fbho — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 19, 2021

FLASHBACK: Karine Jean-Pierre said that "it's very different" when Republican governors send illegal immigrants across the country as opposed to when the Biden administration does the same thing under the cover of night. pic.twitter.com/4viBnNQ53x — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2022

New York:

Planeloads of underage migrants are being flown secretly into suburban New York in an effort by President Biden’s administration to quietly resettle them across the region, The Post has learned. The charter flights originate in Texas, where the ongoing border crisis has overwhelmed local immigration officials, and have been underway since at least August, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Tennessee:

Tennessee lawmakers are expressing alarm after videos emerged showing airplanes quietly transporting unaccompanied illegal immigrant children into the state in the dead of night — after the state’s governor told the president last week not to bring them there. In videos obtained by local station WRCB-TV Channel 3 Wednesday, multiple planes carrying the minors could be seen arriving at Wilson Air Center in Chattanooga in the middle of the night. In another video posted Thursday, the children, who carried matching bags and appeared to be in their early teens, were put on buses staged on the tarmac.

Florida:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis accused the Biden administration last week of secretly flying migrants from the US-Mexico border to his state in the dead of night without notice. “Here’s what happens with these flights. There’s no notification to the state of Florida. These are done mostly in the middle of the night. And it’s clandestine,” DeSantis, a Republican, said at a news conference. The state has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over the release of migrants. Documents obtained by CNN show that many of the flights arriving in Jacksonville over the past six months came during the daytime, while at least 15 arrived overnight, as Republicans have charged.

