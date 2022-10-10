Tipsheet

Blake Masters' Epic Response to Mark Kelly Claiming He Cares About the Border Crisis

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  October 10, 2022 12:30 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters (R) torched current Senator Mark Kelly (D) over his handling of the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border as the state continues to feel the first effects of an open border.

Kelly stated during the debate last week his attention to the major problem has been there since day one. The Yuma Sector is one of the leading sectors when it comes to the number of encounters Border Patrol has with illegal immigrants. The Tucson Sector experiences a large number of illegal immigrants who are able to avoid apprehension from law enforcement.

"I've been focused on the border since day one of this job. I'm down there all the time. I was on the phone this week with Mayor Nicholls, of Yuma, Sheriff Dannels of Cochise County, talking about what more we need for Border Patrol and immigration...I've been focused on the border since day one," Kelly stated.

"To no great effect because we have a wide open southern border, so if that's the best you can do, I respectfully request you resign and let's get someone in the seat who will actually secure our border," Masters shot back.

Chief Patrol Agent for the Yuma Sector Chris Clem revealed between September 25 and October 1, his agents apprehended more than 4,900 illegal immigrants from 36 different countries, with more than 120 of them being unaccompanied minors.

