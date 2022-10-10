Republican Women More Likely to Vote in the Midterms Than Democratic Women, New Poll Shows

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, pro-abortion Democrats have attempted to use the abortion issue as a rallying cry to increase voter turnout in the 2022 midterms. However, as Townhall has covered, inflation and the economy trump abortion when it comes to voters’ top issues ahead of the elections. And, the abortion issue doesn’t seem to be swaying more Democratic women to vote, according to a poll released last week.

A new Morning Consult poll published Friday found that Republican women are more likely to vote in the 2022 midterm elections than Democratic women and Independent women.

In the poll, 73 percent of Republican women say they’ll “definitely” vote this year. Sixty-four percent of Democratic women and 52 percent of Independent women said the same.

Republican women (73%) are more likely than Democratic (64%) or independent women (52%) to say they’ll definitely vote in the 2022 #MidtermElections.



“The Republican advantage on the likelihood of participation question is in line with historical precedent, where the out-of-power party is more motivated to show up in a midterm election,” the write-up stated.

In 2018, 73 percent of Democrats surveyed said they would “definitely” vote. This year, this figure is 67 percent.

For Independents, on the other hand, only 53 percent said they would “definitely” vote in 2018. This year, it is up to 59 percent.

In 2018, 73 percent of Republicans said they would “definitely” vote. This year, it is at 72 percent.

“In 2018…voters’ professed likelihood of casting a ballot outpaced the final participation tally by double digits,” the write-up said.

“Nevertheless, the high numbers back then foretold eagerness to vote on both sides of the aisle, which helped Democrats win back the House in America’s suburban communities and Republicans hold the Senate by gaining ground in states that at the least leaned conservative. Taken together, the two surveys suggest the public may be as eager to weigh in on the first two years of Joe Biden’s presidency as they were to do so at Donald Trump’s tumultuous halfway point four years ago,” it continued.

The survey was conducted Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 among 2,005 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Late last month, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said in an interview that pro-life Americans are more motivated than pro-abortion supporters to vote this year.

"The pro-life people are more motivated by the abortion issue to vote in these midterms than the pro-choice people are," he said, referring to a recent poll.