New York Historical Reenactments Canceled Over Gun Laws

Several historical reenactments in New York have been canceled in recent weeks over concerns that participants could be violating the state’s restrictive gun laws.

A law that took effect Sept. 1 prohibits carrying weapons in “sensitive locations,” including public parks, sport fields and museums.

In Allegany County, a Civil War reenactment weekend for Sept. 23-25 was nixed after participants consulted with local law enforcement about the new law. A War of 1812 Battle of Plattsburgh reenactment was postponed. A separate Living History Weekend in German Flatts, which included a Civil War reenactment, was canceled after law enforcement consulted their attorneys, the Observer-Dispatch reported.

"Our attorneys advised us that there is no exemption in the law for civil war reenactments," Herkimer County Sheriff Scott Scherrer told the Dispatch. "It would be illegal according to the letter of the governor's law."

The Observer-Dispatch noted that in each of the events, the use of a black powder musket “seems to violate” the law’s restrictions. However, a statement sent to USA TODAY Network New York claimed that the law allows historical reenactments to occur.

"These laws allow historical re-enactments to occur," Hochul’s statement read, "and we will work with legislators and local law enforcement to ensure these events can legally and safely proceed.”

Terry Parker, who runs the historical reenactment events in Allegany County, told the Observer-Dispatch that there are "no plans" to revive the Civil War reenactment weekend.

"All it would take is a citizen complaint," he said, adding that "and the whole thing will become a mess."

