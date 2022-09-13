Most Americans Don’t Want Biden to Run in 2024: Poll

Several polls conducted since President Joe Biden took office have shown that his approval rating is underwater. Other polls have shown how many Americans would vote for him again if he ran for reelection in 2024. One showed that California voters would vote for Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) over Vice President Kamala Harris if Biden decides not to run again.

A new poll this week shows that the majority of Americans do not want to see Biden run again.

A new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll shared with The Hill found that the majority of Americans – 67 percent – said that Biden should not seek another term as president, with “nearly half citing their belief that he’s a bad president as the reason why.”

Reportedly, 30 percent said it’s because Biden, who turns 80 in November, is too old for the job as president.

In the poll, 57 percent of respondents said that former President Donald Trump should not run for president in 2024.

But, if Trump and Biden ran against each other for president in 2024, 60 percent of voters in the poll said they would be “open” to supporting a moderate independent candidate in the election.

“Americans want a clear change from this president and the last one,” Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll, told The Hill, saying there will be a “voter revolt” if Trump and Biden rematch in 2024.

Fifty-nine percent of Republican voters surveyed in the poll said they would vote for Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Seventeen percent said they would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

If Trump were not on the ballot in the primary, thirty-nine percent of Republican voters said they would support DeSantis. Eighteen percent said they would vote for former Vice President Mike Pence.

“Nevertheless, if asked to choose only between Biden and Trump, the former president would come out on top, according to the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll,” The Hill noted. “Forty-five percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump over Biden in a head-to-head matchup, while 42 percent said they would reelect the Democratic incumbent.”

In addition, Vice President Kamala Harris would lose if she ran against Trump in 2024, the poll shows. Harris garners 40 percent support to Trump's 47 percent.

The survey was conducted between Sept. 7-8 among 1,885 registered voters.

Sarah reported this month how a new Rasmussen Reports survey showed that Republican candidates maintain a five-point edge over Democrats for control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.

The poll revealed that 47 percent of Americans would most likely vote for a Republican, while 42 percent say they would vote for a Democrat. In addition, 45 percent of minority voters said they would vote Republican compared to 42 percent who said they would vote Democrat.