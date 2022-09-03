Republicans Remain In the Lead According To New Poll

With only 64 days left until the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans and Democrats race to secure votes.

In a recent Rasmussen Reports survey, Republican candidates maintain a five-point edge over Democrats for control of Congress in a generic congressional ballot.

The poll revealed that 47 percent of Americans would most likely vote for a Republican, while 42 percent say they would vote for a Democrat.

Republicans have led the generic congressional ballot all year, as President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrat colleagues continue to drive America into the ground.

The poll shows that Americans are waking up to see what Democrat leadership does to the U.S.: 40-year high inflation, the sexualization of children, high crime and illegal migrants entering the nation.

For the last three weeks, Republicans held a five-point lead over Democrats in the generic ballot as midterms round the corner, up three points from where they originally were.

Rasmussen points out that Independent voters give Republicans a 10-point advantage, with 43 percent saying they would vote Right come the next election.

Additionally 45 percent of minority voters say they would vote Republican, compared to 42 percent who say they would vote Democrat.

This comes as a CBS News Poll found that Republicans are still poised to win back majority of the House, despite being down in predicted votes. Biden's anti-MAGA speech could gain the GOP some votes, as even liberal news networks acknowledged that it was crossing the line and didn't touch on any key issues the country is facing.